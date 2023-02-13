Barry Sacks, a QU Professor and Veteran ESPN Producer, Died at 63

The ESPN family suffered a heartbreaking loss this weekend. After suffering a heart attack on Saturday, legendary former ESPN producer Barry Sacks died on Sunday at 63. This prompted a slew of tributes, including one presented by Suzy Kolber on their Super Bowl LVII pre-game programme on Sunday.

What became Barry Sacks?

Barry Sacks, a former ESPN producer and Quinnipiac University adjunct professor, died on Sunday. He was 63.

Sacks, who joined ESPN in 1986, was recalled by coworkers as a gifted television producer who oversaw some of the network’s most famous shows and taught a slew of young production assistants.

“Over the course of his 33-year tenure in Bristol, Barry touched so many different sectors of the firm,” ESPN presenter Suzy Kolber said in a broadcast report announcing Sacks’ death. “His enthusiasm for athletics was unrivalled, notably his devotion to the New York Giants.”

Cause of Death for Barry Sacks:

At the time of his passing, Sacks was a part-time professor at Quinnipiac University’s School of Communications. He has taught graduate and undergraduate students in sports administration and broadcasting courses since 2015.

According to John Morgan, Quinnipiac’s associate vice president for public relations, “Barry was beloved by his students and one of the cornerstones of our sports journalism programme, which is why so many of his classmates have had successful careers.” “The institution is providing counselling services to students affected by this tragic loss.”

At midnight, Scott Van Pelt, the host of ESPN’s “SportsCenter”, dubbed Sacks “an all-time beauty” in a tweet honouring his former teammate.

It’s becoming difficult to define what Barry Sacks meant to ESPN and how many people he touched, Van Pelt wrote. “He had a deep presence in so many people’s lives. I’ll remember that wide grin and that voice for the rest of my life.” Sacks were characterised as one of the greatest coordinating producers he has worked with by Robert Flores, an MLB Network anchor who formerly worked at ESPN. According to Flores, he was a mentor, a teacher, and a man of integrity. “From him, I learnt a lot. Many of the things you’ve seen over the previous 30 years were created or moulded by him.”

Joann Sacks and their son Jesse are Sacks’ surviving family members, according to ESPN.

Tributes:

“And gentlemen, on a day that should be joyful, we got tragic news,” Kolber adds. We are very saddened to report the loss of famous producer Barry Sacks. Barry touched on several aspects of the organisation throughout his 33-year tenure in Bristol. His enthusiasm for sports was unrivalled, notably his devotion to the New York Giants. On NFL Primetime, Chris Berman shouts ‘G-Men,’ a salute to Barry. He was also in charge of coaching many ESPN production assistants, constantly asking when considering if a play should be highlighted, ‘Did it make you go wow?’ Those of us who worked with you for many years always exclaimed, ‘Wow,’ Barry. Barry is survived by his wife Joanne, son Jesse, and a slew of coworkers who adored and will miss him much.”

Sacks spent 33 years with ESPN in a variety of jobs. His contributions there include helping to develop SportsCenter and College GameDay. He has taught sports broadcasting classes to undergraduate and graduate students at Quinnipiac University in Hampden, Connecticut, since 2015.

