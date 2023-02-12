Allan Fenty dies, Well known News columnist passed away

Mr. Allan Arthur Fenty, a journalist for the Guyana Chronicle and self-described “amateur folklorist,” passed away this morning. Check out the story for details on what happened to Allan Fenty and what led to his demise.

Where did Allan Fenty go?

Folklorist, short story writer, and former head of public relations for PNC, Allan Fenty, passed away at age 78. His weekly column for the Stabroek News, titled “Frankly Speaking by A.A. Fenty,” is well-known for its down-to-earth, grassroots tone.

The tragic end of Allan Fenty: Allan Fenty, a prominent figure in Guyanese folklore, reportedly died at home early on Saturday morning at age 78. Despite reports that Fenty was sick, he was spotted in the yard on Thursday and Friday. An opinion expressed by one of Allan’s closest friends

BY BERT WILKINSON

Unfortunately, I have some bad news to share with you today. My closest work associate of the previous 44 years has passed on. Overnight at his house in Georgetown’s South Ruimveldt, 78-year-old Allan Arthur Fenty passed away. For weeks, he had been moaning about feeling ill. Many people know that he was the CIA’s top information officer in the ’70s and ’80s, a prominent folklorist, newspaper columnist, TV and Radio personality, and historian of Guyanese and West Indian proverbs. His New York-based wife, Myrna, his four daughters and at least one grandchild, Paton, all predeceased him. The family will announce funeral services. I’ll be sure to keep you folks posted.

Who was Allan Arthur Fenty?

Fenty hosted the popular weekly TV show Cook-up Show and wrote for the Stabroek newspaper’s “Frankly Speaking” column for many years. During the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) administration, Fenty served as both a party worker and a government communication officer.

After Guyanese broadcaster and folklorist Wordsworth Mc Andrew faded from prominence in the 1970s, Fenty stepped in to continue Mc Andrew’s work of conserving and promoting Guyanese culture via both written and spoken means.

Appreciation expressed through online tributes:

In his blog, Carwyn Holland wrote, “This morning I learned of the demise of Allan Fenty, a beloved folklorist, writer, journalist, storyteller, and television and radio host. This 78-year-old guy, who we all nicknamed Uncle Allan, was a huge help to me throughout my time as mayor of Linden and a huge fan of my boxing matches. I still can’t believe it, but please know that my thoughts and prayers are with your great loved ones during this difficult time. Uncle Allan, I pray for your eternal peace. The country of Guyana has suffered the loss of a giant.”

This is what Merrano Isaacs had to say:

Our last encounter was in December 2022, during Bobby Viera’s campaign kickoff for the Local Government Elections. With his customary glint of mischief in his eye, he remarked, “I am going to be the Devil’s advocate and ask Bobby, who are the others on his slate for elections, and what makes them different from those at Congress Place, and why should I vote for them?” So long, Allan Arthur.

