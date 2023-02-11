Wo is Kpop Star Lee Seung Gi Girlfriend?

K-Drama Lee Seung Gi, who plays the Mouse, just announced his engagement to Lee Da In, who plays the Cat in the Hat, and they plan to wed in April of this year. He proposed to Lee Da In not too long ago, and she accepted, thus he announced their wedding date in an emotional Instagram post. Their relationship began in May of 2021. Also, Lee Seung Gi, who plays the mouse in the Disney film, says he is not broken up with girlfriend Lee Da In.

The letter began, “Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It appears like this year I will have enough of material for lengthy blog articles. I’m going to share the most momentous choice I’ve ever made with you today. For the rest of my life, I want to be married to the woman I love, Lee Da In. I made a proposal and she said yes. Our wedding date is April 7th.

“Since I finally found someone to be responsible for forever, I wanted to tell you the good news in person. She’s really caring and loving, and I’d like to have her by my side for the rest of my life. I hope we can always be happy together, and if we ever have to go through a tough patch, I hope we can hold hands through it. My sincere wish is that you will stand with us in the years to come, and that we may continue to prosper and spread goodwill in our world. He finally said, “Thank you.”

In 2004, Lee Seung Gi started his career as a singer. After that, he decided to give acting a shot, and he’s since starred in a number of TV shows and movies, including: The King 2 Hearts (2012), You’re All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), Vagabond (2019), Gu Family Book (2013), Brilliant Legacy (2009), and Mouse (2019). (2021). The Law Cafe was the last place anyone saw him.

To the contrary, Lee Da In is more widely recognised as the daughter of seasoned actress Kyun Mi Ri and the younger sister of actor Lee Yu Bi. In 2014, she made her first public appearance. Her upcoming K-drama, Lovers, after her recent appearance in Alice.

After rumours of them dating since 2020, the couple officially acknowledged their romance the following year. A lot of people were happy to hear the news, while others were outraged.

