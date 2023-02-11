Sam Asghari is a famous Iranian-American model, actor, and fitness trainer.

Sam Asgari is the owner of “Naam Asgari Fitness”, a website that offers personalized training programs.

Britney Spears’ husband walked a red carpet solo on Thursday as she spoke out amid intervention news. https://t.co/VkvSxCkN02 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2023

Sam Asghari appeared in some music videos such as “Work from Home”, “No Boyfriend, No Problem” and “Slumber Party”.

In 2018, Sam made his aacting debut with the “Unbelievable!!!!!” film. Sam also acted in the “Can You Keep A Secret?” film.

In 2019, Sam Asghari made his television debut with the “NCIS” series. Sam also appeared in many tv series like The Family Business, Black Monday, When We Grow Up, Hacks, and more.

In 2022, Sam Asghari appeared in the Hot Seat film and PBC and Dollface television series.

Who is Sam Asghari Wife?

Sam Asghari is a married man. Sam Asghari wife’s name is Britney Spears.

Sam dated American actress and singer Myra Veronica. Prior to dating, Myra appeared in Sam’s music video “No Boyfriend, No Problem”.

Sam Asgari met Britney Spears when she appeared in the 2016 music video for “Slumber Party”, which also featured Tinashe.

Sam and Brittany got engaged in September 2021. Sam Asgari signed a pre-nuptial agreement for the ashes of Britney Spears’ fortune. It was estimated at $60 million by June 2022.

On 11 April 2022, Brittany revealed that she was pregnant with her third child and Sam’s first.

On June 9, 2022, Sam and Britney married at Britney Spears’ home in California. After the wedding, the couple moved into a new mansion in Calabasas, which Britney bought for $11.8 million.

What is the age difference between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears got married in 2022 after a long relationship. Sam Asghari is 28 years old and Britney Spears is 40 years old. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have an age difference of 13 years. Maithun are handling their relationship very well.

How old is Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari’s real name is Hesam Asghari. Sam Asghari’s age is 28 year. Sam’s date of birth is 3 March 1994. Sam Asghari was born to Mike Asghari and Fatima Asghari in Tehran, Iran. Sam Asghari did his graduation from Moorpark College. Sam Asghari’s nationality is American and Iranian.

