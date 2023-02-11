Who is Cesar Santana? The Suspect in the Murder of Luz Hernandez, a Kindergarten Teacher in New Jersey, has been Apprehended

Cesar Santana was arrested in Miami on suspicion of murdering his estranged wife, Luz Hernandez. Let’s take a closer look at Cesar Santana and Luz Hernandez’s murder case.

Who is Cesar Santana?

Cesar Santana, a resident of New Jersey, had just been arrested and accused of the murder of his ex-wife, Luz Hernandez.

After discovering her body in a shallow grave near Kearny, he was charged with concealing a corpse. According to prison authorities, Santana was being held in Miami-Dade County as a wanted person from Hudson County.

According to the victim’s relatives, the murder investigation named the deceased’s estranged husband a suspect. The victim was a devoted mother and kindergarten teacher who was discovered buried in a shallow grave. On Friday, a tweet from the Hudson County Lawyer’s Office says, “An arrest has been made in accordance with the Luz Hernandez murder case.” Despite the phrase “more to come,” the message did not mention the suspect or their alleged participation in the incident.

What became of Luz Hernandez?

On Tuesday, the body of Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old mother of three who had unexpectedly missed work at the Beloved Community Charter School the day before, was found in a shallow burial in a bleak industrial region of Kearny.

The autopsy findings for Hernandez, who went missing earlier this week, were released to the public hours before the announcement. Her death was ruled to be a murder on Thursday. Compressions to her neck and symptoms of blunt force injuries to her head were identified by investigators. The investigation has progressed from a missing person investigation to a murder.

Santana was forced to get up and respond to questions on Thursday by family members who said he was among the last people to see Hernandez alive when he saw their three children on Saturday morning. Two of them attend the same school where their mother teaches.

According to two law enforcement sources, authorities attempted to arrest Santana at a hotel in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, but he was not present when they arrived. They found him in Florida. This was the only information provided. The specifics of the extradition were not immediately disclosed. The attorney’s identity was likewise unknown.

Police are on the Lookout for Another Suspect:

The funeral investigations of Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, who was also found dead in Kearny, have reportedly resulted in the filing of an arrest warrant for another individual.

Cesar Santana, 36, & Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both in Jersey City, have been charged with one charge of desecrating/concealing human remains in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:22-1, a second-degree offence, according to officials. Investigators are now hunting for Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, in connection with Luz’s murder. Anyone with information on Miranda Lopez’s location is urged to contact the Hudson County Local prosecutor at 201-915-1345. Miranda Lopez has not yet been apprehended.

This inquiry is continuing, and no more information will be disclosed. Additional charges and arrests are possible. The investigation and arrest were carried out by the Hudson County Public defender’s Office Homicide Group, the Jersey City Police Department, the Kearny Police Dept, the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the United States Marshals Service Southern District of Florida, the United States Marshals Service Middle District of Pennsylvania, the New Jersey State Officers, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police.

Read Also – What became Sebastian Robinson? A 12-Year-Old Boy was Discovered Dead in his Home in Andover, Massachusetts