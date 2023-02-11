Who is Cesar Santana? Leiner Miranda Lopez Considered to be the Suspect Of Luz Hernandez’s murder case

Cesar Santana was apprehended in Miami on suspicion of murdering his estranged wife, Luz Hernandez. Let’s take a closer look at Cesar Santana and Luz Hernandez’s murder case.

Who is Cesar Santana?

Cesar Santana, a resident of New Jersey, had recently been arrested and accused of the murder of his ex-wife, Luz Hernandez. After discovering her body in a shallow grave near Kearny, he was charged with concealing a corpse. According to jail officials, Santana was being held in Miami-Dade County as a wanted person from Hudson County. The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother who was discovered buried in a shallow grave has been detained as a suspect in the homicide inquiry, according to the victim’s relatives.

What Happened to Luz Hernandez?

On Tuesday, the body of Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old mother of three who had unexpectedly skipped work at the Beloved Community Charter School the day before, was discovered in a shallow burial in a bleak industrial region of Kearny. The autopsy results for Hernandez, who went missing earlier this week, were released to the public just hours before the news. Her death was ruled to be a homicide on Thursday. Compressions to her neck and symptoms of blunt force injuries to her head were identified by investigators. According to two law enforcement sources, authorities attempted to arrest Santana at a motel in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, but he was not present when they arrived. They discovered him in Florida.

Leiner Miranda Lopez is considered to be Another Suspect:

According to officials, an arrest warrant has been filed for another person concerning the death investigation of Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, who was discovered dead in Kearny. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, are charged with one count of Desecrating/Concealing Human Remains in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:22-1, a second-degree offence, according to officials. Investigators are now hunting for Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, in connection with Luz’s murder. Miranda Lopez has yet to be apprehended, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345. This inquiry is ongoing, and no further information will be disclosed. Additional charges and arrests are possible.

