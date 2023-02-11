Who is Carson Daly’s wife? Has Carson Daly been married more than once?

Carson Daly is popular American Radio Personality, Talk show host, and television personality.

From 1998 to 2003, Carson was a VJ on the MTV show “Total Request Live” (TRL). In addition, Carson was a DJ for Southern California-based radio station 106.7 KROQ-FM.

In 1999, Carson Daly began his hosting career with the “Miss Teen USA” show. From 2002 to 2019, Carson is well known for his hosting in “Last Call with Carson Daly”.

Carson Daly also host “New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” show from 2003 to 2016 and from 2018 to 2020.

From 2011 to present Carson appear in “The Voice” show and from 2013 to present, Carson appear in the “Today” show. Carson Daly is also appeared in many television shows like Daria Presents “Is It Fall Yet?”, Josie and the Pussycats, It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie, Windy City Heat, My Name is Earl, Joe Dirt, Miss USA, and more.

What made Carson Daly famous?

Carson Daly is famous as VJ in the “Total Request Live” on MTV. Carson is also famous as the host of “Last Call with Carson Daly” show.

Who is Carson Daly wife?

Carson Daly is a married man. Carson Daly has been in a few relationships but Carson has been married only once. Carson Daly wife’s name is Siri Pinter. She is a food blogger.

In March 2000, Carson Daly met Tara Reid on the set of “Total Request Live”, and Dono began dating. Carson and Tara move into an apartment in New York City. Carson Daly proposed to Tata on 29 October. A few months later, in June 2001, Carson and Tara broke off their engagement.

Carson got engaged to Siri Pinter in 2013. Siri Pinter is best known as the daughter of actor Mark Pinter. Carson and Siri got married on 23 December 2015. Carson and Siri have four children. Their names are Jackson James Daly, Goldie Patricia Daly, Etta Jones Daly and London Rose Daly.

Currently, Carson Daly lives in the Village of Flower Hill, in New York.

Carson Daly’s Age

Carson Daly’s age is 49 years. Carson Daly was born to Pattie Daly Caruso and Jim “J.D.” Daly in Santa Monica, California, U.S. Carson Daly’s full name is Carson Jones Daly. Carson Daly’d date of birth is June 22, 1973.

Carson Daly did his studies at Santa Monica High School, College of the Desert, and Loyola Marymount University. Carson Daly’s nationality is American.

