What Was Ron Lewis Cause Of Death? Respected Journalist Ron Lewis Dies at 54

The death of renowned boxing writer Ron Lewis, who was just 54 years old, has been met with widespread sadness in the media and sports industries. Unfortunately, beloved boxing journalist Ron Lewis has passed away, leaving behind a wake of mourners. Let us inform you that over his twenty years in UK national media, Lewis predominantly worked for the Times, where he gained a reputation for his encyclopaedic knowledge of the fight game, extensive contacts, and unfailing politeness. Readers and other writers have been paying respect to the writer and expressing their deepest sympathies to his grieving family ever since the news broke on social media.

Ian Hart utilised his Facebook account to offer homage to him and wrote,” Devastated to learn of the tragic loss this morning of my friend and colleague from the Boxing Writer Club Ron Lewis aged 54″. Ian said that the late Ron Lewis, a “outstanding journalist,” was “a loss to the world.” “The Boxing reporter for the Times and Sunday Times Ron was not just a great journalist but a true Gent and a wonderful husband and father,” the message said. Not for the first time and tragically not the last we’ve lost one of the decent guys”.

What Was Ron Lewis Cause Of Death?

Since the writer’s death was made public on the Internet, his friends and relatives have been paying respect to him in various online forums. Along with this, his colleagues are seeking to ascertain the cause of his death which is suspected to be cardiac arrest. Indeed, the creative individual had a heart attack on February 10, 2023. Big Ron was another nickname that stuck for the hardworking and talented Ron Lewis.

Former WBO world champion and condolence sender Liam Smith remembered Lewis as a “decent guy” and that the loss left him “totally heartbroken.”

In the late 1990s, Ron Lewis started his career as a journalist at the Hounslow Chronicle. He then worked as a subeditor at the Guardian and the Daily Mail on the weekends. He spent 17 years with the Times as a sports correspondent, during which time he covered three Olympic Games, two World Athletics Championships, and several major bouts in Las Vegas. In addition, he reports on matches from the Premier League, the Royal Ascot, and the Wimbledon. It was a tremendous shock,” Ellie, Lewis’s wife, wrote to confirm the news. As his phone keeps buzzing, it’s fantastic to see your comments and thoughts about him. To everyone who shared in his life, thank you.

