What Happened to Nicholas James Erisman? Know Everything About the 33-Year-Old Men.

Police in Council Bluffs is looking for a missing man named Nicholas James Erisman, 33. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Nicholas James Erisman. The Council Bluffs Police Department said Friday afternoon (2/10/23), a man reported missing Thursday afternoon was discovered dead during a search of Lake Manawa. An ATV and helmet thought to belong to Nicholas James Erisman, 33, of Council Bluffs, were recovered during an early morning search of the lake. They were discovered in open water. Erisman’s body was found by the Midwest Dive Team when they responded to Lake Manawa. Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time. The incident is being investigated as a mishap.

What Happened to Nicholas James Erisman?

Nicholas, 33, of the Council Buff area, has been missing since Thursday. According to a police news release issued on Friday, he was last seen around noon on Thursday. He allegedly rode out of his residence on a red ATV towards Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Scanner also asked for assistance locating the missing guy, stating that his family and friends were concerned about his disappearance. The Council Bluffs Police Department and family members are asking for the public’s help locating Nicholas, 33, of Council Bluffs.

Identification of Nicholas James Erisman:

He was last spotted wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket. He also donned brown overalls, boots, and a red and white striped hat. The Council Bluffs Police Department has issued an alert hoping to locate the missing guy. Anyone with information on James’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department. If you have any information on Erisman’s whereabouts, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Pottawattamie County Dispatch at 712-328-5737 or the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4761.

