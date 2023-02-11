South African Rapper Kiernan Forbes, AKA Shot Dead In Durban

Kiernan Forbes, a South African rapper, was shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant today. Local media reported that the 35-year-old was shot six times. He was commonly known as Rapper, AKA.

His family expressed their condolences on his Twitter account.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of our beloved son on February 10, 2023. As soon as the Durban police provide us with more information, we will update you.

Kiernan Forbes, AKA Cause Of Death

AKA Kiernan Forbes, died from a shooting. Two people have been confirmed dead after a shooting incident on Florida Road, according to Garrith Jamieson, ALS Paramedics spokesperson.

Who is AKA?

Kiernan Forbes is his full name. The rapper was from South Africa. In the past, the rapper dated two South African rapper.

AKA was in a relationship with DJ Zinhle and had a child, Kairo. Also, he dated Bonang Matheba.

His current girlfriend was Nadia Nakai. The rapper announced Friday that Mass Country will be released later this month. Fans flooded his comment section after hearing of his death.

Earlier this year, he released the hit single “Lemons (Lemonade),” which Rolling Stone rated as one of the best Afropop songs of the year.

What happened to African Rapper Kiernan Forbes, AKA?

It was reported Friday night that rapper Kiernan Forbes was killed in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road in Durban. AKA’s bodyguard was also injured, and a close friend died in the shooting.

AKA was killed in a drive-by shooting outside the Wish Restaurant.

It’s believed that two unknown cars opened fire just before 10 pm. Police cordoned off the area on Friday night before the IOL team arrived.

Customers at a nearby restaurant told IOL that AKA was shot while standing outside Wish.

The Reaction Of Aka’s Fans To His Death

As soon as AKA’s death was confirmed, social media rose in flames. The hashtag #NotAKA trended as rapper fans hoped it was fake news.

@GodPenuel said:

In memory of Kiernan Forbes, aka Super Mega, may he rest in peace. Sympathies and condolences to Kairo, DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, your mother, and all your loved ones️.”

@Cellular_jnr commented:

It is indeed sad news… This is shocking and heartbreaking! A great pioneer has passed away in South African music. KAKA inspires youth to be who they want to be with all his songs. What a wonderful soul he had.

Read Also – How did Eric J. Lawrence Die? | KCRW DJ and music librarian, remembered