Matt Shrake, a Student at Texas Pike Dies

Matt Shrake was a student at Texas Pike. His untimely death has left everyone in shock and a state of mourning.

Matt Shrake Cause of Death

Texas Pike shared the news of Matt Shrake’s death. Matt Shrake passed away on Thursday. The sad news about the undergraduate student was shared through a Facebook post.

The posts shared on Facebook did not mention the cause of death. The cause of Matt Shrake’s death is unknown at this time. His friends and family have not yet confirmed anything.

Matt Shrake Obituary

Shrake was a cherished member of texas pike. The post said that everyone at the Chapter would miss their former brother. Matt Shrake was said to have embodied four qualities- scholar, leader, and gentleman. He had a smile that made others smile too. Though he spent very little time with his brothers, he will forever be missed by them and by everyone who knew him. His untimely demise has left everyone shocked and filled with grief.

His brother commented on the post, expressing their grief. One of his brothers said that if he ever felt sad, Matt Shrake would make him laugh with his jokes and gossip. He will miss those jokes and try to make others smile the way Matt made him smile. Another message said that Matt always took care of everyone around him and made sure they were okay. It was unfair that such a soul was taken away from the world.

Candlelight Vigil in honor of Matt Shrake

People from Texas Pike arranged a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Matt Shrake. The event was open to all who wanted to share their memories and remember Matt. Some students wore shirts with the phrase, “Rise Up.” This was a phrase that Matt Shrake frequently used whenever he encouraged people around him. During the vigil, many students gave heartfelt speeches about Matt and lit a candle in his memory.

Matt Shrake’s Memorial Details

The post that shared the news of Matt Shrake’s untimely departure also contained information about his memorial. There would be two memorial services. One would take place on February 13th at 5:30 pm. This service will happen on the school campus, by the UT Tower. It will be a candlelight vigil where all family, friends, and students can offer their respects to the gone soul.

Another memorial service will be held on February 16th at 3 pm. This service will be held in John Wesley United Methodist Church in Houston. Everyone was invited to support the Shrake family in their tough times.

Matt Shrake left everyone very early but left a deep mark on all of his friends and brothers. They will continue to do what he did and keep his memory alive forever.