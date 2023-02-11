Loss to the music industry as Jeff Ballard at 64, Cause of death

Jeff Ballard, a well-known publicist in Hollywood, has died at the age of 64.

He was best known for his work with actor Charlie Sheen but had also represented many other high-profile clients in the entertainment industry.

Jeff Ballard cause of death?

His family and friends confirmed Ballard’s death on Thursday, February 9th. The cause of death is cancer.

In a statement, his family said, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of Jeff Ballard’s passing. Jeff was a loving father, husband, and friend who touched the lives of so many people in the entertainment industry and beyond.

He will be deeply missed.”

Ballard’s death is a loss for the entertainment industry and all who knew him. He was well-known for his generosity, kindness, and unwavering fealty to his clients.

His legacy will doubtlessly live on through the numerous careers he helped shape and the hundreds of lives he impacted along the way.

He had been battling cancer for over five years.

Who was Jeff Ballard?

Ballard defined various other entertainment industry clients, including performers, actors, and comedians.

His clients included Billie Eilish, Eddie Murphy, and Tyler Perry, among many others.

News of Ballard’s death was met with grief and condolences from many in the entertainment industry. Charlie Sheen tweeted, “RIP dear friend Jeff Ballard…a master publicist and a loyal brother in arms.”

Billie Eilish also posted a tribute on social media, writing, “Jeff Ballard was the best of the best.

He believed in me and my music from the very beginning and helped me navigate this crazy industry. I will miss him so much.”

What was the career of Jeff?

Ballard began his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant to music manager and producer Peter Asher.

He later became a publicist for several record labels before transitioning to talent representation.

In the early 2000s, he founded Jeff Ballard PR, which quickly evolved into one of the most highly regarded, and decided to seek firms in the industry.

Ballard’s work with Charlie Sheen was perhaps his most high-profile and controversial.

He represented the actor during his publicized meltdown in 2011, which resulted in Sheen firing from the hit TV show “Two and a Half Men.”

Despite the negative press surrounding Sheen then, Ballard remained loyal to his client and worked tirelessly to manage the situation.

Read Also: Episode 5 Of The Last Of Us Details And Review