Las Vegas Politician Says He Was Framed in Jeff German Murder

Las Vegas politician Robert Telles was arrested for Jeff German’s murder charges. Jeff German was found dead outside his house in September 2022.

What happened to Jeff German?

Jeff German was an investigative journalist for The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Jeff German was killed outside his own house on September 3rd. There were stab wounds found on his body. Jeff German had covered many stories that exposed the inside reality of the public administrative office.

Why was Robert Telles accused?

Robert Telles was arrested after police found sufficient evidence against him. His DNA traces were found in Jeff German’s nails. They might have gotten involved in a struggle during the stabbing. And, Robert Telles’s car was found near German’s house at the time of the murder.

The CCTV footage showed a man who looked similar to Robert Telles near the house too. After all this evidence, the police didn’t wait to arrest Robert Telles. Police also mentioned allegations of an affair. Seeing all this, Robert Telles Democratic primary was canceled.

How did Robert Telles defend himself in front of the reporter?

Robert Telles presented his request to give a prison interview to the TV Station KLAS. Robert Telles started his interview by saying that German was killed and I am here because of it.

Police suspected that he killed German because he wanted to save his seat in the political world. To dismiss this claim, Robert Telles said that he himself was going to expose individuals who tried to gather the properties of the deceased people before their families had the option.

Robert Telles dismissed all the evidence presented by police against him. He said that the police had presented an interesting story, but it is just a story. The journalist responded by saying that Robert is standing at the edge and is looking for a way out, which is unlikely to come.

Journalists try to pay tribute to Jeff German

At the time of his death, Jeff German was working on a new story. He wasn’t able to do much research on it. The Las Vegas Review-Journal wanted to show their condolences and pay respect to their journalist by completing this story.

Review-Journal was approached by The Washington Post, sometime after Jeff German passed away. They said that they are very sorry for the loss and would like to help Review-Journal in any way they can. Responding to this, the Review-Journal said that they would love their help in completing the story. The Washington Post assigned their reporter Lizzie Johnson to work on this story, along with The Review-Journal.

Lizzie Johnson was overwhelmed with what she saw in the German’s Cabin. All his colleagues loved him a lot. Both of the teams worked together to figure out what Jeff was working on.

The story was completed and published in both the news journals and it was all over the news. The story was about Mathew Beasley and his business partner Jeffery Judd. Police had always suspected them. They were arrested for planning a scheme targeting the Mormons. Mormons are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

There wouldn’t have been a better way to pay tribute to their late family member. Journalists coming together to finish the story of their former journalist touched the hearts of many. Jeff German would always be missed by his family, colleagues and friends.

Read Also: Who Is Cesar Santana? The Suspect In The Murder Of Luz Hernandez, A Kindergarten Teacher In New Jersey, Has Been Apprehended