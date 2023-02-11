Jerry Watt Died in What Manner? Rockers Band’s Frontman Explanation of the Cause of Death

Jerry Watt, 69, of the Houston Rockets, has died. Let’s take a closer look at Jerry Watt and his cause of death.

What became of Jerry Watt? How did He Pass Away?

Jerry Watt, the Rockets’ centre, died at 69. After a cancer struggle, Watt was killed on Thursday evening, surrounded by family. The enormous tumour in his stomach was removed in June 2022, but it reappeared in January when he was obliged to undergo another surgery.

Last year, it was unclear what the illness was, but his wife, Allison Watt, disclosed to IOL Entertainment last week that physicians had finally diagnosed him with cancer. Allison expressed gratitude to fans for their support, telling IOL Entertainment, “We, the family, want to thank everyone for their outpouring of love at this time.”

Watt Died as a Result of the Following:

Watt died quietly at his home on Thursday night, surrounded by family, following a battle with cancer. He was then 69 years old. Watt, who had battled stage 4 soft tissue cancer for months and had the removal of a second tumour in less than a year, was released from the hospital. Watt “fought a gallant battle up until the end,” his family stated in a social media message.

“His legacy will live on forever via his songs. “We shall miss him terribly,” the message went on. “Let the music play,” Jerry always advised.

Jerry Watt, Who was He?

He began as a 13-year-old member of the Fantastic, a group of five Bonteheuwel youths who were serious about music. Jerry joined The Rockets in 1971, a group that gained popularity in the late 1970s and later performed alongside international superstars like Usher, Luther Vandross, and the Spice Girls.

Watt had been a member of the Rockets for the previous 52 years. The Rockets are noted for their love of old-school music. Over the years, they have amassed thousands of admirers from diverse generations.

Mr Fantastic of the Rockets: Clean-Living and Stable

Guitarist Jerry Watt is best known as the face of The Rockets, a band he has been a member of for over 48 years. He wasn’t always a “Rocket Man”. Gerald Watt, the ever-dependable, clean-living musician, began his musical career as a 13-year-old with The Fantastic. That happened in 1968.

As a result, this year commemorates Jerry’s 50th year in show business. It has been 50 years of unbroken service to South African music fans (the cocaine raid in the 1970s does not count, but more on that later).

He put together a fantastic tribute to The Rockets’ 50th anniversary last year, although Jerry didn’t join the band until late 1971 when The Fantastic dissolved following a disastrous tour.

Social Media was Flooded with Tributes:

South African Rockets Posted,

Jerry Watt, The Rockets’ leader, husband, father, son, brother, and grandpa, died today surrounded by family. He battled bravely till the last end. His music will carry on his legacy in perpetuity. We shall all miss him terribly. As Jerry always stated, “Let the music play,” and the Rocket’s last performances will go as planned.

Read Also: Who Is Cesar Santana? The Suspect In The Murder Of Luz Hernandez, A Kindergarten Teacher In New Jersey, Has Been Apprehended