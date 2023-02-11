Is Lisa Riley married? Who is Lisa Riley Husband?

Lisa Riley is a professional British actress and television presenter. Lisa is well-recognized for her role as Mandy Dingle in the “Emmerdale” (1995-2001).

From 1998 to 2002, Lisa was featured in the “You’ve Been Framed!” I replaced Jeremy Beadle as a presenter. Lisa was a contestant on the 10th series of “Strictly Come Dancing”. In addition, Lisa also appeared as a panellist on the series “Loose Women” on ITV.

Lisa Riley made her acting debut in 1994 with the “Coronation Street” series. In 1995, Lisa made her film debut with the “Butterfly Kiss”.

Lisa Riley also acted in many theatre plays, incluuding Dick Whittington, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Jack and the Beanstalk, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Lisa Riley is famous for her work in the Emmerdale, You’ve Been Framed!, Fat Friends, Strictly Come Dancing, and Loose Women series.

Really looking forward to be joining @reallorraine @lorraine tomorrow morning at 9.00am discussing all things @emmerdale and all about the reaction to what has just happened…Mandy and Paddy plus bottles of red wine😳😳😳 what happens??? @dominicbrunt #emmerdale #lorraine @itv pic.twitter.com/5zykhYhQg7 — LISA RILEY (@Reallisariley) February 8, 2023

Lisa Riley acted in some movies like The Woolpackers: Emmerdance, Secret Society, Emmerdale: Don’t Look Now! – The Dingles in Venice, and Six Bend Trap.

Lisa Riley mostly worked in television series and theatre plays. Lisa Riley appeared in many television series like Flight, Put Out More Fags, Birthrace 2000, Aladdin, The Afternoon Play, Fat Friends, Doctors, Waterloo Road, Holby City, Scott & Bailey, Three Girls, Inspector George Gently, Age Before Beauty, and more.

Who is Lisa Riley Husband?

Lisa Riley’s marital status is engaged. Lisa Riley husband’s name is American musician Al. Both are in a relationship for a long time, and in 2018 both got engaged. Lisa Riley is not married yet. Lisa Riley says that she considers her partner as her husband and her partner considers Lisa as wife, so there is no point in getting married. Both have exchanged rings.

What age is Lisa Riley?

Lisa Riley’s age is 46 years. Lisa Riley’s birth date is 13 July 1976. Lisa Riley is from Bury, Greater Manchester, England. Lisa Riley’s full name is Lisa Jane Riley. Lisa Riley’s parents are Cath Riley and Terry Riley. Lisa Riley’s height is 5 feet 4 inches approx.

