How did Cody Longo die? “Days Of Our Lives Actor” Is No More

Cody Longo, who appeared on “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights,” died unexpectedly. Many people are wondering how he died at such a young age. There are even rumours that he commits suicide. In this post, we will learn what precisely happened to him, whether his death was natural, and the entire circumstances of Cody Longo’s cause of death.

What Happened to Cody Longo?

Cody Longo, an actor and singer who appeared on Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 34. There were no immediate updates on additional details, such as the reason for death. He is said to have struggled with drinking. According to TMZ, Longo, who also went by the name Cody Anthony, was discovered dead at his Austin, Texas, home. His wife Stephanie, who was at work then, was concerned for his well-being and contacted 911. “Cody meant everything to us,” Stephanie said in a statement to EW.

Along with the kids, I am despondent and shattered. He was a wonderful father and father figure. We will never forget and love you.”

How did Cody Longo die?

Longo’s body was discovered in bed on Wednesday at a residence in Austin, Texas, according to TMZ, which broke the news first. According to a family acquaintance, Longo’s wife, Stephanie, called the cops and requested them to check on him at work at a nearby dance class after she had “this terrible feeling” and couldn’t reach him. According to a family member, Cody struggled with drinking for years before entering rehab this summer. Although an official cause of death has not been published, the family believes he died from alcoholism after relapsing.

Who is Cody Longo?

Longo, born in Denver, Colorado, on March 4, 1987, began his acting career on stage before moving on to television and film roles. His first on-screen appearances were in Jojo’s 2006 smash song “How to Touch a Girl” music video and the Hip Hop Kidz: It’s a Beautiful Thing video. Later, in the 2008 film Ball Don’t Lie, he played Dave. Daytime television watchers will recognise him as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain, who starred in the drama Days of Our Lives in eight episodes. Longo’s other notable television appearances include those on CSI: NY, CSI, Nashville, The Catch, Secrets and Lies, and others.

