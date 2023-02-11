How Did Alyssa Loya and Molly Morris Die?

The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of Chicago are in grief at the loss of two exceptional pupils, Alyssa Loya and Molly Morris. The two kids, who were classmates at Saint Linus Catholic School and St. Monica Academy, respectively, were in fourth and third grades when they tragically passed away. Read on for further details on the topic covered in this article

What happened to Alyssa Loya?

Our family is devastated by the loss of Alyssa I. Loya, our cherished daughter. She was just nine years and twenty days old when she passed suddenly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, two days before her tenth birthday. Alyssa was born to Carlos and Gabbi Loya on February 20, 2013 in Chicago Ridge, Illinois.

Alyssa’s superior intelligence and talent in the arts and athletics were evident even at a young age. She did extraordinarily well in school, competing in and placing in the top 10% of various academic events, including the National Math Olympiad. In athletics, too, she was relentless in her pursuit of excellence, engaging in activities as diverse as tennis, basketball, gymnastics, swimming, soccer, track and field, and volleyball.

Alyssa has participated in a number of painting events over the years, including the “Children Create” display at the Art Institute of Chicago last year, despite the fact that she has never had any formal art instruction.

To what did Alyssa Loya succumb? Where did she die from?

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Norwood Park residents Alyssa Loya, 9, and Molly Morris, 8, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are all the more tragic; Alyssa had suddenly become unwell that afternoon, while Molly succumbed to cancer while resting in her parents’ arms. Alyssa’s untimely passing has left us all inconsolable; she was a vital cog in our collective identity and we will never be the same without her.

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, there will be a viewing. Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a procession to St. Linus Church, 103rd Street and Lawler Avenue in Oak Lawn. The morning service begins promptly at 10:30. He was put to rest in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Who Molly Morris was. Why did she pass away?

Molly Morris was born to Kevin and Kelly Morris on March 21, 2012, in Norwood Park, Illinois. While battling cancer since she was 4 years old, she has displayed incredible fortitude and resilience throughout the past 8 years. Molly’s infectious smile and contagious positivity were constants throughout her illness. Molly has been characterised as having “an angelic spirit,” and her infectious grin has been known to move onlookers to tears on both good days and bad.

Despite her own suffering, she has spent her final weeks helping others by raising money for several Chicago-area organisations and giving goods to the Lurie Children’s Hospital, and was treated for the most of her life. While resting in the arms of her parents on Wednesday night, she tragically passed suddenly having never had the chance to join one of those charities.

Death Notice: Alyssa Loya and Molly Morris

It’s hard to put into words how devastating it is when children we love are taken from us too soon because of disease or any other preventable circumstance. In the wake of these tragic events, we wanted to make sure both families knew how sorry we were for their loss and how much comfort it would bring them to know that their daughters are now resting peacefully together, bound for all time by the unbreakable bond of their love for life, no matter what hardships they faced on this earth. I pray that they both find eternal rest in the same place. This past week, Heaven welcomed two very precious angels; may we all, from wherever they are now, seek to make them proud with our lives. Pray for Alyssa and Molly. RIP Alyssa Loya and Molly Morris, In Memory of Alyssa Loya and Molly Morris, Angels in Heaven, Tributes to Alyssa Loya and Molly Morris, Cancer Free at Last, Love Conquers All, Our Hearts Are With You Always, I Love You Both Forever, God Bless the Loya and Morris families.

