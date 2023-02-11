How di Fox 13 Journalist Tom Dees Die?

All of Fox 13 News’ viewers and listeners are in grief at the loss of Tom Dees. Dees, a journalist with more than 25 years of experience, worked for Fox 13 News in Memphis for the vast duration of his career. Thursday, a few days before his 58th birthday, he went away suddenly. Read on to find out about Tom Dees’s personal life, professional accomplishments, and the lasting impression he made on those he left behind.

Tom Dees, an avid and proud alumnus of Mississippi State University, began his career in television journalism shortly after receiving his diploma from the university in 1987. Since joining FOX13 in the fall of 1995, he has covered a wide range of stories, from traffic reports and presidential debates to in-depth features on North Mississippi. His Emmy Award–winning coverage of North Mississippi and in-depth features propelled him to prominence.

Tom, a “multimedia journalist,” or “MMJ,” often went out on his own in North Mississippi to interview locals for his stories. His family, which included his wife Cathy and his kids Amelia, Ally, and Austin, meant the world to him. There was no one more committed to his family than he was. Tom had a black belt in Taekwondo and played the guitar in addition to being a session musician.

Tom Dees was killed in what manner?

Tom Dees was hospitalised at the beginning of the year after a diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a rare lung disease. He was hospitalised but ultimately succumbed to his illness on February 9. He was 57 years old.

It has come to the attention of many that Tom Dees has passed away, and many people have taken to social media to express their shock and sorrow. Tom’s love for the Mid-South was infectious, and it showed in his work and his life. His passing will be felt by everyone who knew him.

Many Pay Tribute to Tom Dees

Alex Coker, a close friend of Tom’s, wrote a Facebook message expressing his sorrow at his passing. In a tweet, he said, “It is with great grief to learn of the loss of the Legendary Tom Dees FOX13 Memphis earlier today.

I was well aware of the formidable challenges Tom was facing. Only two days ago, I chitchatted with him to tell him that he was in my thoughts. Tom and I were on television together in November, but that was several months ago. Tom said during their conversation that he had only hoped to live long enough to see his children through the end of the school year. For the past few months, he’s been struggling mightily to stay alive till May. His interest was in their successes….

Tom had a significant impact on the city of Memphis, the county of DeSoto, the television station FOX13 in Memphis, and his devoted family. Tom touched many people for the better. A. T. J. Cates My heart is burdened because…

Our loss is immeasurable. Ally Dees and Cathy Guice Dees, please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.

Another close friend, Darcy Thomas, summed him up best: “My buddy, my brother, someone who could make me grin no matter what.”

There are those who see the world and colour it with their openness, humour, solidarity, and charity as they go.

I couldn’t help but feel my breath being taken away by this. Tom’s charisma, intelligence, and unyielding confidence in human potential lighted up whatever room he entered. Thank you, Tom Dees, for the legacy you’ve left us in the form of your art.

