Are Sofia Pernas and Justin still together? How many wives have Justin Hartley had?

Justin Hartley is professional American Actor. Justin made his acting debut with the “Passions” television series. In 2005, Justin made her film debut with the “Race You to the Bottom” as Joe.

In 2022, Justin Hartley appeared in the “Senior Year” and “The Noel Diary” films, and “Family Guy” and “Quantum Leap” television series. Justin Hartley was nominated and won many awards including Screen Actors Guild Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Justin Hartley is also known for his work in The Challenger, Little, Spring Breakdown, Emily Owens, M.D., Mistresses, Revenge, The Young and the Restless, and more.

How many wives have Justin Hartley had?

Justin Hartley married thrice. Justin Hartley has three wives. Justin Hartley’s first wife’s name is Lindsay Hartley (m. 2004–2012), Justin Hartley’s second wife’s name is Chrishell Stause (m. 2017–2021), and his current wife’s name is Sofia Pernas (m. 2021).

Who is Justin Hartley wife now?

Justin Hartley is a married man. Currently, Justin Hartley wife is Sofia Pernas.

Justin Hartley began dating “Obsession” co-star Lindsay Corman in 2003. After six months of dating, on November 13, 2003, Justin and Lindsay became engaged. A few months later, Nai got married on 1 May 2004.

On July 3, 2004, Lindsay gave birth to a daughter. After eight years of marriage, on May 6, 2012, Lindsay filed for divorce.

Justin and actress Chrishell Stause started dating in early 2014. In July 2016, Justin and Chrishell announced their engagement. Both of them got married on 28 October 2017. After the wedding, the couple resided in Valley Glen, Los Angeles. Chrishel filed for divorce in November 2019 and the couple got divorced on 22 February 2021.

In March 2021, Justin married “The Young and the Restless” co-star Sophia Parnas.

Are Sofia Pernas and Justin still together?

Justin and Sophia Parnas are still together. Justin and actress Sophia Parnas married in March 2021. Sophia Parnas is Justin’s third wife. Before this, Justin has been married twice.

What made Justin Hartley famous?

Justin Hartley is famous for his role as Adam Newman in the “The Young and the Restless” (2016-2022) television series. Justin Hartley is also best known for his work and role in the “Smallville” (2006-2011) series.

How rich is Justin Hartley?

Justin Hartley’s net worth is around $7 million. Justin Hartley has earned his income from his acting. Justin Hartley has worked in many movies and TV shows and has received many awards and honours for his work and roles.

