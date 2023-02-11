An explanation of the road accident that killed Fatima Jabbe Bio’s bodyguard

The First Lady’s bodyguard of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Kema Kanneh has been died after a road accident. She also served as a female bodyguard to H.E. First Lady Fatima Maada Bio. In this article we’ll check all the details about Kema Kanneh.

What happened to Kema Kanneh

Fatima Maado Bio, First Lady shows her deep sorrow on the death of her female bodyguard Kema. Miss Kornoh Kema Kanneh, a former protection officer to the first lady of Sierra Leone.

She could not survive the horrible road accident at the Makeni Highway. Due to severe wounds and injuries she passed away. After the accident she immediately refers to the hospital but in the intensive care Unit she passed away. Kema had an excellent term with Fatima; she treated her like her daughter.

Fatima celebrated her birthday just few weeks ago. If we talk about some recent events, she recently saw at the late SLPP Bonthe Chairman with Fatima; She played her duty very well. Either she was seen the behind of Fatima or next to her.

Know more about Fatima Maada

Fatima Madda Bio is the wife of President Julius Maada Bio; She was born on 27 November 1980 and is currently First Lady of Sierra Leone. Earlier, she also worked as a scriptwriter, producer and actress.

She did many projects in Nollywood movies along with acting in some UK-based projects. She had a Gambian ancestry but was also the native of Sierra Leone’s Kono District in the country’s southeast.

After moving to London, she started working in the African film industry. Fatime earned respect in the entertainment field and later married Madda Bio. After the death of Kema Kanneh she posted on her offical Facebook page:

A HEROINE HAS FALLEN

The Office of the First Lady is bereaved.

With a heavy heart, we announce the death of one of the female close protection guards of Her Excellency the First Lady, Mrs Fatima Maada Bio.

She Show her deep condolences to the family and wrote emotional notes about her as :

Madam Kema Kanneh departed this earth in the early hours of Friday, February 10 2023 following a gruesome ‘accident’ in the evening hours of Monday, February 6 2023 along the Makeni Highway, when a truck rammed into the First Lady’s convoy.

The Office of the First Lady extends heartfelt condolences to the fallen heroine’s family, friends and loved ones.

We are in close touch with the bereaved family as funeral arrangements progresses.

Tributes to Kema Kanneh

Chrispin Felix Coulson

My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Kema Konneh, a brave soldier and bodyguard to the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone. Kema died in the line of duty, protecting our beloved First Lady. I am forever grateful. You will be missed dearly.

Rest well brave one

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

May there be no resurgence of such a predicament. Losing a soldier and most importantly a trusted bodyguard is devastating. We mourn with you First Lady Fatima Maada Bio

Noble Battalion V. Foday

Oh my God why so soon?

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and her Excellency, madam Fatima Bio for the loss. Ma. Kema, we will forever remember you till we meet again.

May your soul rest in peace. You died on duty while serving the nation. We love you but God loves you the most.

Funeral Servies details

The Family of the late Ms Kema Kanneh, who departed this earth on Friday, February 10 2023, has confirmed the following tentative funeral arrangements.

1. The mortal remains of the late Ms Kanneh would be conveyed to Kenema City in the early hours of Saturday, February 11 2023.

2. The Islamic Funeral Ceremony (Ṣalāt al-Janāzah) is scheduled to be held at the Central Mosque in Kenema at 2 pm of Saturday, February 11 2023.

3. Sympathizers may call at the family residence at Dauda Town in Kenema.

Her Excellency the First Lady, Mrs Fatima Maada Bio is scheduled to join several other mourners to pay last respect to the late fallen heroine.

The Office of the First Lady will continue to update the public with relevant information as and when the family makes available.

