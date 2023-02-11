Alexis Santiago Cause of death? Alexis Santiago died in a car accident at 19.

Alexis Santiago was a young dancer who lost her life in a car accident at 19.

Who was Alexis Santiago?

Alexis Santiago was a 19-year-old female dancer. Alexis Santiago was a student at the University of South Florida.

She was described as an absolute light in everyone’s life and joyfully filled them.

Alexis was praised for her magnetic personality and was recognized for touching many hearts during her brief tenure in the dance world and beyond.

She served as an assistant again for the dance conference Artistic Dance Exchange.

She was very much indulged in dancing and then used to compete in a lot of competitions.

The car accident has caused her many injuries that look like her life.

However, we will update you once we get more information about the victim.

What happened to Alexis Santiago?

On February 8, 2023, Alexis Santiago, a 19-year-old dancer, and University of South Florida student, was killed in a car accident.

Her death is believed to have resulted from the injury she sustained from the car accident.

The family members of Alexis Santiago are sad about the loss they had. They are stating the social media posting stating that she will always be missed.

They have been saying they have lost a gem of a house.

Tribute and obituary to Alexis:

Alexis was admired for her charisma and positive impact on the dance community and beyond.

Her family and friends are mourning her loss, and a GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized to support them.

She died due to the injuries she has after a car accident. Her family has released no official statement regarding the incident.

Her unexpected death has left her family in deep pain, and they have released no official statement yet.

However, her funeral ceremony details are expected to be released soon. Samantha Rycroft of Lake Worth, Florida, has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser with a charity goal of $15,000.

