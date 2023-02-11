A brazen purse snatching led to the death of Oakland baker Jennifer Angel

Oakland baker passed away after a horrific car break-in. We’ll check out all the details in this article about what happend with Jennifer Angel.

Jennifer Angel: What happened to her

Oakland bakery owner Jennifer Angel died at 5:48 PM on Thursday after a robbery attempt at Uptown. On Thursday doctors confirmed that she had lost all the functions of the brain.

Jennifer’s family and friends make a post and told about the incident that Jennifer was seriously injured in a robbery on Monday. After surviving three days in the hospital, she died on Thursday. She was dragged more than 50 feet by the car of robbers who robbed her in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo. She spent her three days on life support.

According to the Ocean Mottley, Angel’s fiance said, “Doctors were tired to remove her life support to check her ability to breathe on own. After some time doctors decalred Angel’s as brain dead and would not regain consciousness.”

Jennifer Angel: How she died

The news of Jennifer Angel’s death was announced by family and friends on the social media platform, according to the statement:

“It’s with very heavy hearts that we announce that Oakland baker, small business owner, social justice activist, and community member Jen Angel has been medically declared to have lost all brain function and will not regain consciousness. Her official time of death was 5:48 pm (PT).”

They further described Jennifer’s commitment and her personal life achievement in the post “Friends and family of Jen hope that the story of this last chapter of her brilliant, full, dynamic life is one focused on her commitment to community, on the care bestowed upon her and her family by the people who loved her, and on the generous and courageous role of countless health care workers and public servants who fought to preserve her life.”

“We know Jen would not want to continue the cycle of harm by bringing state-sanctioned violence to those involved in her death or to other members of Oakland’s prosperous community.

As a long-time social movement activist and anarchist, Jen did not believe in state violence, carceral punishment, or incarceration as an effective or just solution to social violence and inequity. “

Police Investigation in the case

According to the police the Investigation is still contiuning and police tried to find the who attempted robbery on the Angel. Still the police did not get any detailed information about the suspect.

According to the police culprits are found as soon as possible, and might be they are accountable for many such robberies and vehicle break-ins throughout the city.

