YouTuber Colby Brock reveals he has cancer

Lifestyle creator and Sam and Colby YouTuber Colby Brock recently broke the devastating news that he has testicular cancer.

The internet celebrity updated his followers on his “life” through Twitter and Instagram.

The physicians told Brock he had a “mass” that is “95 per cent likely to be cancer” after he complained of pain in the “lower pelvis/left testicle” area.

Despite his fear of the “cancer” label, he was relieved to learn that his diagnosis had been made at an early stage. On Tuesday (7 February), Brock underwent surgery, and in a few of weeks, he’ll find out if he needs to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Young men and women, Brock continued, should see a doctor when they’re feeling unwell.

Yet, young kings everywhere, I say this: examine your balls…

When detected in its early stages, testicular cancer has a high chance of being successfully treated. As a 26-year-old, I never would have guessed I’d be dealing with cancer. To the ladies: “Don’t wait until it’s too late if you sense anything unordinary,” he wrote.

Brock has stated that he is keeping a “positive and hopeful” attitude and is simply taking things as they come.

I am in excellent spirits despite yesterday’s surgical procedure. I think I’m going to make it. It’s a promise from me to you.

“Quality above quantity, darling,” he said, “I’m the one ball wonder.” People continued to offer their praise and solidarity to the content maker.

Among the many compliments you’ve received on Instagram, “You’re so powerful and such a light. You’ll make it through this, and know that you have our full support. Tons and lots of love, you are constantly in my thoughts and prayers.

“Thank goodness you recognised the problem right away! Fantastic; you’re helping to educate the public at large. Prayers for a speedy recovery,” someone another chimed in.

A third person expressed their feelings by writing, “Sending all the love in the world. We are all manifesting for you because [you are] so powerful. If anyone is capable of succeeding, it’s you.

Brock and his pal, videomaker Sam Golbach, operate the channel Sam and Colby.

The pair became viral on Vine before the platform was shut down.

Over 8.5 million people subscribe to Brock and Golbach’s channel, while Colby has 2.8 million people following him on his own channel and 2.3 million people following him on Instagram.

Read Also:- Who is Kelly Rowland husband? How is Kelly Rowland related to Beyonce?