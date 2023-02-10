Who is Penn Badgley wife? When did Penn Badgley and Blake Lively date?

Penn Badgley is an American actor as well as a musician. Penn is well-recognized for his role as Dan Humphrey in the “Gossip Girl” (2007–2012) The CW teen drama series and as Joe Goldberg in the “You” (2018–present) Netflix thriller series.

Penn Badgley received MTV Movie & TV Award and Saturn Award nominations and six Teen Choice Award nominations.

In 1999, Penn made his acting debut with the “Will & Grace” television show as Todd. In 2000, Penn made his lead role debut in The Young and the Restless series.

In 2000, Penn made his film debut with the “The Fluffer” as Young Sean McGinnis. Penn is famous for his work and role in The Brothers García, The Mountain, Gossip Girl, You, Greetings from Tim Buckley, The Birthday Cake, and more.

Did you forget that @iamcardib and @PennBadgley are social media BFFs? Just another reason the Cardi needle drop in @YouNetflix Season 4 was perfect.https://t.co/rs7s7Xht39 — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) February 9, 2023

Who is Penn Badgley wife?

Penn Badgley is a married man. Penn Badgley wife’s name is Domino Kirke. She is a British singer and actress.

Penn was in a relationship with Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively from 2007 to 2010. This was followed by a relationship with actress Zoe Kravitz from 2011 to 2013.

In 2014, Penn began dating singer Domino Kirke. Penn Badgley married Domino Kirk on February 27, 2017, at the New York Courthouse. Subsequently, Penn adopted Domino Kirke’s son.

In 2020, Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke announced they were expecting their first child and in August 2020, Domino gave birth to a son, James Badgley.

When did Penn Badgley and Blake Lively date?

Penn Badgley first started dating Blake Lively in 2007. The two met on the sets of the film “Gossip Girl”, after which the two dated each other. Penn Badgley and Blake Lively split in 2010 after being in a relationship for three years.

How tall is Penn Badgley?

Penn Badgley’s height is 1.75 m. Penn Badgley’s age is 36 years. Penn Badgley’s birth date is November 1, 1986. Penn Badgley was born to Duff and Lynne Murphy Badgley in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.

Penn Badgley did his studies at Santa Monica College, University of Southern California, and Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. Penn Badgley’s nationality is American.

