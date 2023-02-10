Who is Brendan Fraser wife? Is Brendan Fraser currently married?

Brendan Fraser is a famous American-Canadian actor. He is well-recognized for his leading roles in comedies, blockbusters, and dramatic films. In 1991, Brendan made his film debut with the “Dogfight”.

In 1992, Brendan found success with the drama School Ties and the comedy Encino Man. Brendan gained popularity in 1997 for his role in “George of the Jungle”. Subsequently, Brendan played the role of Rick O’Connell in the show “The Mummy Trilogy” from 1999 to 2008.

Brendan Fraser will be seen in the “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Brothers” films.

How old is Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser’s full name is Brendan James Fraser. Brendan Fraser’s age is 54 years. Brendan’s birth date is December 3, 1968. Brendan Fraser was born to Carol Mary and Peter Fraser. Brendan did his studies at Cornish College of the Arts.

Who is Brendan Fraser wife?

Brendan Fraser’s marital status is divorced. Brendan Fraser wife’s name was Afton Smith. She is also an actress.

Brendan met Doran Afton Smith on July 4, 1993, while attending a barbecue at Winona Ryder’s home, shortly after moving to Los Angeles. After dating for a few years, Brendan Fraser married Afton Smith on 27 September 1998.

Brendan Fraser has three children. First son Griffin Arthur Fraser, born in 2002, second son Leland Francis Fraser, born in 2004, and third son Holden Fletcher Fraser, born in 2006.

Brendan and Afton divorced in 2008. As of 2018, Brendan resides in Bedford, New York, Westchester County. After marriage, Brendan Fraser entered into a new relationship. Brendan Fraser’s girlfriend’s name is Jeanne Moore.

Brendan Fraser Movies Career

Brendan Fraser made his acting debut in 1991 with the “Dogfight” film. The same year, Brendan made his television debut with the “My Old School” as Chevy.

Brendan Fraser is famous for his work in the Scrubs, Condor, The Affair, Texas Rising, Doom Patrol, Trust, and Professionals.

Brendan Fraser acted in many movies, including Encino Man, Twenty Bucks, Younger and Younger, The Passion of Darkly Noon, Mrs. Winterbourne, The Twilight of the Golds, Gods and Monsters, The Mummy, Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists, Dudley Do-Right, The Quiet American, The Whale, Line of Descent, Gimme Shelter, Extraordinary Measures, Journey to the End of the Night, and more.

Read Also:- Who is Bruno Mars married to? Is Bruno Mars and Jessica still together?