Volkan Kahraman, The Australian Football Player, Died By Suicide

Volkan Kahraman, a former Austrian international, was slain in the middle of the street in Vienna on Wednesday after an incident with another guy. Let’s go over the specifics.

How Did Volkan Kahraman Die?

Volkan Kahraman43, a former Austrian international, was slain in the middle of a Vienna street on Wednesday after a dispute with a man who ended up committing suicide, according to Austrian electronic news. According to Kronenzeitung, the former soccer player got into a furious argument with another man at a cafeteria, then went out into the street, pulled out a gun, and shot him in the head. In addition to Kahraman, someone other is alleged to have perished in the incident.

What is Volkan Kahraman Cause of Death?

Volkan Kahraman was 43 years old when he died. His former clubs, FK Austria Wien and Favoritner AC corroborated this. On Wednesday morning, a former FB team member was the victim of a violent act in Vienna-Simmering. Kahraman’s family has requested privacy regarding the specific circumstances. The ex-soccer player had a furious argument with another man at a café, and as he walked out onto the street, the other man pulled out a revolver and shot him in the head.

Who is Volkan Kahraman?

Born in Vienna to a Turkish immigrant family, the footballer resigned in 2010 after several years of playing for Austrian lower-league clubs. The former midfielder, regarded as one of Austria’s brightest prospects at the end of the 1990s, began his professional career at Feyenoord Rotterdam when he was just 17 years old. Kahraman completed his youth academy with Feyenoord, where he appeared in one match for the first team. Trainer Leo Beenhakker had him fill in for De Graafschap in the last portion of the Eredivisie match in November 1997 at seventeen.

The Career of Volkan Kahraman:

The Austro-Turk took a unique path and began his professional career in the Netherlands. He made his debut with Feyenoord before moving on to Excelsior, a rival team in the same city. He returned to his native country in 2001 after a brief time in Turkey, where he made his breakthrough at ASK Pasching. He was promoted to the Bundesliga after finishing the 2001-2002 season with the squad in the second tier. Shortly after, in August 2002, he made his national team debut, for which he played three times until November of that same year.

Obituary to Volkan Kahraman:

According to Austrian electronic press today, the former Austrian international Volkan Kahraman, 43, was slain in the middle of the street in Vienna on Wednesday after a fight with a man who committed himself. This news shocked the entire society. Volkan Kahraman received a condolence message from Sporting Obituary. It is stated that Volkan Kahraman was an Austrian international who made his debut in 2002 against #SUI. At SVPasching, he won all of his caps. His career began at Feyenoord before moving to Turkey, Austria, and a brief stint at SkodaXanthi. A friend shot and killed him.

