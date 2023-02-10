The young Australian actor Sariah Saibu has passed away suddenly

The entertainment business mourns the death of actress Sariah Saibu with great sadness.

Saibu was best known for portraying in the successful film “Beautiful They.”

Sariah Saibu cause of death?

The cause of Saibu’s death is not announced, but it has shaken the industry and her fans.

Saibu was known for her captivating performances and had been a rising star in the acting world. Her untimely death has left a void inside the hearts of her fans and those who knew her.

Through a Facebook post, her aunt, Cassandra Colvin, announced Sariah Saibu’s unfortunate death.

Saibu had a passion for acting from a young age and pursued it with dedication. She had been a part of several productions and had a bright future ahead of her.

Her talent and hard work had earned her a strong following, and she had become a role model for aspiring actresses.

Who was Sariah Saibu?

Sariah Saibu was a talented actress, model, and backup dancer best known for her role in the film “Beautiful They.”

The film was well received and received numerous awards, including Best Direction of a Short Film from the Australian Directors Guild and Best Film from Queer Screen Mardi Gras 2022.

In addition to her acting work, Saibu also pursued a career in modeling and appeared in music videos for artists such as San Cisco and Catlips.

Despite her young age and promising career, Saibu passed away, leaving behind a legacy of her hard work and talent in the entertainment industry.

Sariah Saibu was a well-known actress and shining light in the entertainment world.

Her death is a great loss; she will be remembered for her beautiful smile, captivating performances, and kind heart.

Obituary of the Sariah Saibu:

Tributes have been pouring in from her co-stars and friends, who remember Saibu as a kind and loving person who brought joy to everyone she met.

Her death has greatly impacted the entertainment industry, and she will be deeply missed.

Her work as a backup dancer in music videos such as San Cisco’s “SloMo” and Catlips’ “Silver Smoke” showcased her ability to bring a unique energy to her performances.

As a model, she was recognized for her natural beauty and grace.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in memory of Saibu to support her family and help them through this difficult time.

The page has already raised over $5,000, showcasing the love and support that the actress has earned from her fans and the industry.

May she rest in peace.

