It’s a tragedy to hear about the death of Sebastian Robinson, a 12-year-old student of St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, who was found dead along with his parents in their Andover home on February 9th.

Sebastian Robinson’s cause of death?

A 12-year-old boy, Sebastian Robinson, has been identified as one of the victims in the apparent murder-suicide in Andover, Massachusetts.

He was found dead along with his mother and father, Andrew and Linda Robinson, in their home early Thursday morning.

The district attorney’s office is investigating the case as a domestic violence incident, with Andrew Robinson, who had died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Sebastian was indeed a sixth-grade scholar at St. John’s Preparatory School throughout Danvers who was described as a gentle and talented classical musician by the school.

Due to the tragedy, classes at the class were canceled on Thursday.

The death of Sebastian Robinson and his parents has sent shockwaves through the community and has once again brought the issue of domestic violence to the forefront.

The tragedy has also highlighted the importance of seeking help for mental health struggles, as many victims of domestic violence struggle with mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

Who was Sebastian?

Sebastian was a sixth-grade student and was informed of the tragedy at 5:30 a.m. Head of School Ed Hardiman stated that the school is “heartbroken” over the death of the 12-year-old, who was heavily involved in the music scene at the school and was described as a “gentle” presence.

Hardiman said that Sebastian spent much time with a similar group of young people and teachers and that their loss is felt very deeply.

District Attorney Paul F. Tucker addressed reporters in a press conference on the morning of February 9th, stressing that there was no danger to anyone in public.

He also urged the public to seek help if they are experiencing mental health issues, and he thanked the officers, firefighters, and medical personnel who responded to the Andover home.

Case-related information of Sebastian Robinson:

The situation is being investigated as a murder-suicide, with the father, Andrew Robinson, having died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Sebastian was described as a gentle presence and was heavily involved in the music scene at St. John’s Prep.

The investigation into the shootings is still in its initial stages, and police are trying to determine the motive behind the tragedy.

However, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe stated that they know how the shootings took place and are trying to figure out why they occurred.

