Melissa Bauman, 24, Died Tragically from a Fentanyl Overdose in a Treatment Centre in Riverside County

Melissa Bauman, 24, died after a fentanyl overdose while receiving treatment at a rehab clinic in Riverside. Her heartbroken family has filed a lawsuit, saying that the now-closed hospital breached established practice. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Melissa Bauman was a Natural Person:

Melissa Bauman, 24, died after a fentanyl overdose while receiving treatment at a rehab clinic in Riverside. Melissa Bauman’s mother filed a lawsuit after her daughter died of an accidental fentanyl overdose while staying at the Arlington Recovery Community and Sobering Clinic in Riverside. Melissa Bauman, Karri Ryder’s middle kid, is noted for her kind, passionate, and caring personality.

Tragic Fentanyl Overdose:

Melissa Bauman, 24, had been dealing with addiction for quite some time before being exposed to fentanyl. Her mother indicated that her daughter did not want her addiction to define her and that she was ready to seek treatment and become clean.

Ryder reported bringing her daughter to the Arlington Recovery Community and Sobering Center in Riverside, which offered therapy to community members with mental illness and drug misuse. According to Ryder, Bauman died on July 26 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Interrogation:

The county coroner found Bauman died as a consequence of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to Riverside Police Department investigations. The 24-year-family old’s has launched a civil action against Riverside County and MFI Recovery, the county-hired firm in charge of the ARC. The family’s attorney, Elan Zektser, argues that MFI employees faked records to demonstrate that they checked on the 24-year-old every half hour.

License Suspended:

According to Robert Youssef, a Riverside University Health System Behavioral Health spokesperson, Cedar House Life Change Center, a nonprofit based in Bloomington, was awarded a contract to run the centre in late December after the previous contract holders, MFI Recovery, was fired earlier in the month. According to Youssef, on Thursday, December 29, Cedar House will require a state licence to run the facility, which might take up to 90 days. According to Youssef, the facility is still available to the public, but the residential component has been shuttered with intentions to reopen in January.

Arlington Recovery Community & Sobering Facility, a 54-bed treatment centre and a 15-bed sobering centre for persons with mental illness and drug misuse, closed its doors on December 8. Riverside County ended its contract with MFI on December 8, months after Bauman died. According to Youssef, the California Department of Health Care Services cancelled MFI’s provisional licence for “deficiencies” during a licensure review.

