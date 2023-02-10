How did Marcos Alonso Pena Die? The Former Barcelona Player Is No More

Marcos Alonso Pena, a former Barcelona player, died at 63. Let’s look at more information regarding Marcos Alonso and his demise.

What Happened to Marcos Alonso Pena?

FORMER Barcelona star Marcos Alonso Pena died unexpectedly at the age of 63. According to Spanish media, the winger, the father of Chelsea great Marcos Alonso, died after a “long illness.” Following the news of the Spaniard’s death, tributes came in from around the footballing world. “Sad day,” ex-Atletico Madrid star Paulo Futre stated. My heartfelt condolences go out to Marcos Alonso’s family.

How did Marcos Alonso Pena Die?

According to Spanish media, the ex-winger died after a struggle with a "long-term illness," albeit the nature of the ailment has not been revealed. We seek to contact Alonso's friends and relatives to learn more about his demise. This section will be updated as soon as new information about the tragic tragedy that moved many people to tears becomes available.

Who is Marcos Alonso Pena?

As a kid, Alonso Pena wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps by signing with Real Madrid. However, it was not to be, as he was returned to his hometown club Racing Santander. He appeared in 51 games for the club over two years before being signed by Atletico Madrid, where he improved further and grabbed the attention of Barcelona. After concluding his playing career with brief appearances with Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander, the attacker eventually hung up his boots and joined management. Many Spanish clubs, including Malaga, Sevilla, and Atletico Madrid’s B squad, granted Alonso Pena time in the dugout.

Obituary to Marcos Alonso Pena:

Following the news that the Spaniard had died, tributes to “The Pigeon” poured in from all over the footballing globe. I hope you can find some serenity in your life, Pigeon. His old club, Rayo Vallecano, issued the following statement to express their condolences to Marcos Alonso Pena’s family and friends: “From Rayo Vallecano, we wish to extend our profound condolences to the family and friends of Marcos Alonso Pena.” The following information was offered in the statement, which indicated that he had previously worked as a club coach and died at the age of 63.

