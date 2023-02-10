How did Luz Hernandez died? Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead

Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher, was discovered dead at her Van Horne Street house on Tuesday, February 7, 223. The Jersey City teacher was reported missing after failing to attend work on Monday. Luz Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene by authorities. She is said to have been a teacher’s assistant at the Beloved Community Charter School since 2017. To pay tribute to the dead kindergarten teacher, the school remained closed. Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in the inquiry to determine what happened to Luz Hernandez, 33. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Luz was discovered in what seemed to be a shallow grave.

When Luz Hernandez Goes Missing?

On February 6, 2023, Beloved Community Charter School authorities reported a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher missing. The New York Post reports that a teacher named Luz Hernandez has been missing since Saturday, February 4. The instructor, a mother of three, had worked at the school since 2017. Following receipt of the information, officials proceeded to Luz Hernandez’s Van Horne Street residence to conduct a welfare check. However, they made a horrible find when they discovered her dead in “what appeared to be a shallow grave.” According to Suarez, the corpse was found just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and Luz was declared dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating her death as suspicious. The blood spatters on the 33-year-old teacher’s apartment door were discovered by police.

What do the Officials Say?

If Hernandez’s death is determined to be a homicide, it will be the fifth in Hudson County since the start of the year. In a separate incident, a public school teacher in Jersey City was fatally shot. Police later concluded that the event was primarily the result of domestic violence. The Jersey City Police Department and the Kearny Police Department cooperate in the investigation, in addition to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit. As of now, no arrests have been reported. The children of the dead teacher are currently living with Luz’s mother. Police have asked anyone with knowledge of the teacher’s death to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tributes to Luz Hernandez:

Luz’s brother, Christino Hernandez, also addressed the situation, saying that Luz was a happy person who loved children, which inspired her to become a teacher: “She was always cheerful. She adored the children. She became a teacher because she enjoyed working with children.” Meanwhile, a neighbour, Henry Judson told CBS News: “You know, what can you say? This is not something you would expect, especially in this area.” On Facebook, Educational Gilmore wrote, “My heart goes out to the Hernandez family and the Beloved Charter School family…”

