How Did John Harkins Die? Resident of London John Harkins Passed Away

The passing of John Harkins is a terrible loss for the community. The kind-hearted London, Ontario native has unfortunately left this earth. Reports claim that many people confirmed John Harkins’ death on Facebook. On the evening of February 7, 2023, John breathed his last. It is unfathomable that the bright and popular former student and golfer has left this world, leaving behind a group of mourners. He graduated from the University of Western Ontario and became famous for both his insurance brokering prowess and his outrageous fashion choices on the golf course.

Friends and celebrities have been paying respect to him and expressing their deepest sympathies to his grieving family ever since the news of his death was announced on Facebook. Heather Pulfer, who also inherited his Facebook page, commented, “Two of the best guys I have ever known; my dad was taken from us last year, and now my cousin John Harkins was taken from us yesterday.” John, you can now play golf with my dad, so you can finally rest comfortable. Yet many others also used their own accounts to memorialise him online.

What happened to John Harkins?

Several Facebook posts, according to the sources, verified the death of John Harkins, but neither the posts nor a statement revealed the reason for his death. The cause of John Harkins’ death is still unknown at this time, as you correctly guessed. On February 7, 2023, it was announced that he passed away at his residence in London, Ontario. No cause of death has been revealed.

John Harkins was an Ontario native and longtime resident of London. According to the information at hand, he attended both Northern Collegiate Institute & Vocational School and The University of Western Ontario. His previous employer, Selectpath Benefits & Financial Inc., was an integral part of his professional life. While he was attending Northern Collegiate Institute & Vocational School, he was able to receive a number of awards.

Yet another tweet mourns the passing of a “wonderful guy” on Monday. A sudden death has occurred at the London, Canada, home of John Harkins. This was a man of the highest calibre, the kindest and most loyal friend anybody could have asked for. There was never a dull moment while he was around. Those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him during his stay on Earth will forever remember it as a happy occasion. His loved ones and friends will never forget him. #RIPJohnHarkins

