How did Alan Roth die? What is Alan Roth Cause of Death?

On 7 February, Alan Roth, the CEO of the Sign Language of Center, passed away. This article will reveal all the details about Alan Roth; stay tuned.

Alan Roth: What happened to him

New York resident Alan Roth was known for his kindness, genuineness, friendliness and generosity. News of his death was announced on February 7, 2023. He was known for his friendly nature and was a very amiable person.

Alan lives his life full of joy and happiness. SLC told about this sad news on Social Media and wrote a long post regarding Alan Roth’s demise :

Dearest students and extended Sign Language Center community, it is with great sadness that I inform you of the untimely and devastating loss of our beloved CEO and founder of SLC – Alan Roth, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Alan was a person who touched so many lives with his kindness, generosity, and warmth. He had a unique ability to make everyone feel special and loved, and his loss leaves a void that will never be filled.

Know more about Alan Roth :

Alan was born in Dix Hills, New York, and later shifted to New York City. He completed his diploma from Half Hollow Hills West. He served as the CEO and founder of the Sign Language Center (SLC). He also studied at California State University, Northridge.

The SLC institute makes a bridge between the deaf and hearing communities. Their highly skilled and significant enthusiasm makes Alan an excellent candidate to teach American Sign Language.

One of his friends remembered him as “Struggling to find the words about the shocking, heartbreaking and untimely loss of Alan Roth, friend and founder of Sign Language Center. Kind, smart, funny, generous of heart and time, and loved by many, including me. I only have warm thoughts and memories of this man, and whenever I think of him, I always see him smiling or laughing. Brian, Seth, Sela and family, my heart aches for you, and I wish you tons of strength and love during this time.”

While Jarrod Musano also shared his serious note about his close friend “Alan Roth & brian, we were one my first friends, when I moved into the city 20 years ago. I watched them build a beautiful business though love. They both were insepearable and create a place where countless people from everywhere learned sign language. You will be deeply missed, Alan.”

Social Media Tributes

Joshua Mayne

Oh no! I knew him and his family from Camping Mark Seven in NY. His twins and my son went camping together during the summers. So sad to learn this news. Sending a lot of thoughts to his husband and kids.

Daniel Roberts

Sorry for the loss of your friend. He looks like a great guy. May the good memories sustain you and buoy you through the grief.

David Alonso Rivera

My condolences to everyone who loved him. We all love him. He’s a great man and a great father, too. This reminds us how fragile we are, and we must cherish every passing second of being alive and use time well to show our love for others or our beloved ones. Life can be super short. May Alan rest in peace.

Bedrosian Suzy

I’m sorry for the loss of my beloved Alan. I had been in the company once or twice while in NYC, and Alan, indeed, was the life of the party or social. His skills as an interpreter were remarkable….his legacy will live on by those closest to him. May Alan rest in power.

Funeral Service Details

1180 Wellwood Ave, West

Babylon, NY 11704

1 pm

Sunday, February 12th, 2023

ASL interpreters will be provided.

Shiva following graveside

4-9pm at SLC (Sign-language Center)

39 East 30th Street #2R

New York, NY 10016

