Cade Watts, the Son of Former Football Star Jason Watts, has Died

Cade Watts is the 15-year-old son of Jason Watts, a former Werribee and Western Bulldogs player. He died after a lengthy illness. In this article, we’ll look at what happened to him, the reason for his death, and Cade Watts’ sickness.

What became of Cade Watts?

Eastlake Demons Football Club reported Cade Watts’ death on their official Facebook page, and the message says,

The Eastlake Football Club expresses its heartfelt sympathies to Jason and Anita Watts and their family on the death of their son Cade (shown right) at the age of 15 following a struggle with cancer. Jason won the Premiership in 2001, and Anita played on the women’s team. Jason and Anita were actively involved with the club and contributed much on and off the field. Our hearts go out to Jason and Anita at this challenging time.

What Exactly is Jason Watts?

Jason Watts was a talented small forward who scored 44 goals in 1996 to lead Footscray. He came to the Bulldogs from Werribee, where he appeared in 16 VFA games and scored seven goals in 1992-3.

Following his outstanding 1996 season, he fell down the pecking order and appeared in just five more senior games over the next two seasons. He appeared in 57 games with the Bulldogs, scoring 51 goals. Watts played for Eastlake in the Canberra league in 1999. Later, he coached Red Hill (in 2011) and Mount Eliza in the Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League (2012-13).

Cade Watts’s Demise:

Cade is 15 years old and was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in May 2021, a rare and severe bone and soft tissue cancer. Cade was diagnosed with several malignancies and immediately began a nine-month regimen of chemotherapy and radiation.

Cade demonstrated elegance, persistence, and a mature attitude for his age. When confronted with treatments and procedures, his favourite phrase was, “It is what it is!” He was just grateful to be alive. He never wavered in his optimism.

Chemotherapy Therapy:

After nine months of treatment, Cade’s first-line chemotherapy succeeded and was declared in remission. Cade’s family was advised that the chances of his cancer returning were relatively high, but they remained optimistic. Cade’s porta Cath was removed, his hair began to grow back, he returned to school, and he began to enjoy life again.

Cade and his family were devastated when recent scans indicated that his metastatic tumours had reappeared after just five months. Cade is presently undergoing harsh chemotherapy, which his Oncologist has said is not a cure but rather a palliative measure.

Cade’s Valiant Struggle Against Cancer:

Cade’s family has spent all of their funds throughout his cancer struggle. Anita (his mother) has opted to devote entirely to Cade’s care, doing his chemotherapy at home and ensuring he has all he needs. His parents and brothers want to spend meaningful time with Cade, and the family’s financial situation has added a layer of stress.

We’d also want Cade to have some “firsts,” and he’s begun a bucket list of things he wants to accomplish. Cade should be in school, doing sports, and acting like a teenager at 15. Instead, he battles this insidious sickness daily and grapples with his mortality.

Please help Cade, and his parents discover a treatment for this horrific sickness or give them the freedom to be as close to Cade as possible without worrying about money. If you cannot provide, please spread the word about this GoFundMe so that we can find a cure and help Cade complete his bucket list.

