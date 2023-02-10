Adriana Olivia Kuch Committed Suicide for What Reason? What Became to the 14-Year-Old? Explained

Students and their parents at a high school in New Jersey are requesting cultural reforms one week after a freshman classmate, 14, committed suicide. Find out why Adriana Olivia Kuch committed suicide and what happened to the 14-year-old.

Adriana Olivia Kuch Committed Suicide for What Reason?

According to her father, Michael Kuch, Adriana Olivia Kuch committed herself on February 3, only days after a video of her being assaulted by four students at Central Regional High School in Bayville went online.

Students held a walkout on Wednesday to protest bullying as part of his requests for the school administration to take action, according to News 12 New Jersey.

What became of Her?

According to her father, after approximately 30 seconds of fighting, two school officials hurried to halt the assault, which left Adriana injured and punched on the ground.

Central Regional High School officials took Adriana to the nurse, but the Berkeley Township Police Department was not alerted of the assault. The superintendent, Triantafillos Parlapanides, stated it was under school rules.

“We normally simply suspend,” says Parlapanides. “Parents may make police complaints if they so want.” Kuch, who subsequently filed a police complaint, alleged that school authorities did not provide him with a complete description of what happened. Adriana’s death stunned the whole neighbourhood.

The loss of a child so young has horrified the whole community. Parlapanides released a statement that said, “The family is in our prayers and thoughts.” Parlapanides did not respond to questions concerning the Central Regional High School District’s apparent inability to deter bullying on campus or how it handled the attack and video.

What was the Motivation for the Suicide?

According to Maureen Brogan, a registered professional counsellor and the director of Painful Loss Coalitions for Youth at Rutgers University, bullying can be a painful experience that causes dread, loneliness, and a lack of belonging.

Bullying may be a significant contributor to suicide, but studies show that it is not the primary cause, she said. According to Brogan, a member of the state’s Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Board, suicide is a challenging subject.

It has several aspects. It is induced by a combination of risk factors rather than just one. The state Department of Education’s most recent figures shows that across New Jersey’s school districts for the 2019–20 academic year, there were 18,576 incidences of violence, vandalism, weapon use, drug use, harassment, intimidation, and bullying.

Adriana Olivia Kuch: What was Her Name?

Adriana O. Kuch, 14, of Bayville, died on February 3, 2023. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, but has travelled about a lot since her father was in the Army Airborne. They relocated to Bayville seven years ago.

Adriana was a freshman at Central Regional High School. She was an avid nature lover who loved all animals, advocated for children with special needs, and enjoyed running with her brothers. Adriana also enjoyed skating, driving dune buggies, riding dirt bikes, and going on forest walks.

Adriana’s mother, Brandy, had died before her. Ashley Kuch, Brittany Kuch, Brandon Tucker, Michael Kuch Jr. and his wife Jennifer Ferro, Jacob Kuch, Ethan Kuch, Marissa Lynch, and Haiden Lynch survive her, as do her loving parents, Michael Sr. and Sarah Kuch.

Obituary:

Visiting hours for family and friends will be held at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, on Friday, February 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The commitment will take place in private with the family. Donations in Adriana’s memory to Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Blvd., Brick, NJ 08723, would be welcomed in place of flowers.

