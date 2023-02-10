A Professional American Football Player, Dimitrious Stanley Dead: How Did Dimitrious Stanley Die?

Dimitrious Stanley, a professional American football wide receiver who played for the Arena Football League’s New Jersey Red Dogs, died. Let’s look at how Dimitrious Stanley died and his cause of death in detail.

How Did Dimitrious Stanley Die?

Dimitrious Stanley, a former Ohio State wide receiver, died at 48. His death was publicised online by his friends and family. “As many of you are hearing, my friend, coworker, and former Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley has passed away following a fight with prostate cancer,” Clay Hall said. I’ll never forget his Rose Bowl touchdown reception, how he made me laugh, and his final words on our Football Fever broadcasts, “take care and give care.”

Who is Dimitrious Stanley?

Dimitrious Stanley played wide receiver for the Arena Football League’s New Jersey Red Dogs. On September 19, 1974, he was born. He was a football player for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Stanley ran unsuccessfully for Columbus City Council in 2015. Before attending Ohio State, Stanley played high school football at Thomas Worthington High School. He was a Division I All-Ohio State first-team running back who concluded his senior year with 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Stanley played for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996. He had his best season as an old, leading the team with 829 yards and eight touchdowns on 43 catches.

What is Dimitrious Stanley’s Cause of Death?

Dimitrious Stanley passed away following a three-year battle with cancer. Stanley was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2019, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Stanley’s former teammate Tyson Gentry. Cancer returns and spreads after a period of remission. Following his diagnosis, Stanley founded Brave Men Inc., a company that educates people about prostate cancer and provides funds for those fighting it. Stanley revealed the specifics of his doctor visits on Facebook in October 2019, beginning with one to address bladder symptoms that resulted in a biopsy months later. He also stated in the post that he wanted to share his story to promote frequent doctor visits and early detection.

