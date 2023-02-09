What Caused Anthony Wameli’s Death? The Reason for the End of a Notable Human Rights Lawyer has been Revealed

After being hospitalized in 2021, Anthony Wameli, the chairman of the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) legal department, died.

What Caused Anthony Wameli’s Death?

The death of Anthony Wameli was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the NUP party’s leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, nicknamed Bobi Wine. Wameli was admitted to St. Anthony Medical Center in Kasangati, Wakiso district, in 2021, due to stomach problems.

Olive Wameli, his wife, reported that he could not talk at the time. A few weeks later, in June 2021, the lawyer was flown out of the country to the Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts, USA.

What was Anthony Wameli Like?

Anthony Wameli was a well-known human rights advocate. He was the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) legal department chief and a former Namisindwa County MP candidate.

Mr Wameli, a Kanyanya preacher and so well human rights lawyer, gained attention in 2017 after taking on the case of defendants accused of murdering former police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi. Wameli testified in court on behalf of NUP sympathizers and others, including Jamilu Mukulu, a former ADF rebel leader who is one of the accused in the shooting deaths of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi and Gen.

The Uganda Law Society recognized the human rights lawyer criminal defence lawyer of the year in September 2021 due to legal manoeuvring.

Anthony Wameli Passed Away as a Consequence of:

Geoffrey Turyamusiima told a news conference that Wameli had suffered from severe gastric ulcers for weeks, which he suspected contributed to his health decline.

A few weeks later, he was transferred to Kampala and then to Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts, where he was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer. On February 8, 2023, He died after an almost two-year struggle with cancer. After word of his death spread, tributes poured in.

