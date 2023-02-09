Trace Woxberg’s Cause of Death Is Explained

A sad occurrence happened in St. Cloud, Florida, when two people, a guy and a woman, potentially in a relationship, perished. The event occurred early Tuesday morning, and police enforcement was soon alerted by a worried relative who thought the guy might do something destructive. Continue reading to learn more about this bizarre and terrible catastrophe and its influence on family and loved ones.

Who was Trace Woxberg? Learn More About Him:

Trace Woxberg was the guy who perished in this awful occurrence. While nothing is known about him, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that he and the lady who died were in a relationship and resided in the same residence where the event occurred.

How did Trace Woxberg Pass Away? What was the Reason for his Death?

When police arrived at the property on Kaiser Avenue near Quail Roost Road, they were confronted by a guy in his twenties who implored them not to kill his dog. When the cops walked around a corner of the home, they heard a gunshot and found Woxberg with bullet wounds and the lady’s corpse next to him. Woxberg was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, while the lady was declared dead on the spot.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office believes the two were in a relationship and that Woxberg died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The residence where the event occurred had never been reported for domestic violence.

“Trace Woxberg, you will be constantly missed but always remembered,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a message to Woxberg’s friends and acquaintances. We all send our love, prayers, thoughts, and condolences to Trace Woxberg, his friends, and colleagues.”

Trace Woxberg’s Tributes Continue to Come In:

LaCreshia Davis, a friend, wrote a Facebook message expressing her sadness and worry over Trace Woxberg’s death. She wrote, “I already saw Coach Terry Woxberg almost one month ago. My sympathies and thoughts to his family for the passing of his son Trace Woxberg.”

