The DeKalb State Police Department said Wednesday that a missing child from Alabama had been discovered and was safe. Ella Grace Woodall, 14, was the subject of an Endangered Child Alert the same day.

The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office in County extended thanks to the citizens for their aid in finding Woodall. Ella Grace Woodall, 14, was last seen at her home in Fyffe, AL, around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information about Ella Grace Woodall’s whereabouts should call 911 or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.

What Happened to Ella Grace Woodall?

Prosecutors seek a 14-year-old DeKalb County girl because they fear her safety. Ella Grace Woodall disappeared from her Fyffe household at nine o’clock Tuesday night. One student was injured following a brawl on an Upstate school bus.

Given that the child is with Christian Will Hollis, she might be in danger, to a black guy, by the DeKalb County Homeland Security Agency for Emergency Management. Due to her height (6’4″), weight (160 pounds), and “substantiated history of violence,” Hollies is hazardous. The couple may be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with the driver’s license YKD064.

