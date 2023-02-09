Maura Murray Missing: 19 Years Since Maura Murray Goes Missing

On Thursday, it will be 19 years since Maura Murray, a beloved athlete and aspiring nursing student, was killed in a car accident on a New Hampshire highway. She spoke to a local bus driver immediately after the crash but vanished and has been missing ever since. Murray’s family has stayed firm in their search for information and proof that will bring them to her nearly two decades later. Julie Murray, Murray’s sister, has documented her and her family’s attempts on TikTok under the account @mauramurraymissing, where she has 2.7 million likes and over 225,000 followers as of this week.

When did Maura Murray Disappear?

The Murray family has detailed how Maura is thought to have spent the early hours of February 9, 2004, before disappearing. Murray, according to his family, electronically filed assignments that morning. Then he sent emails to professors “stating there had been a death in the family and she would be absent from college for the week,” even though no such death had occurred. According to the family, Murray then called the owner of a condo in Bartlett, New Hampshire, where she was known to spend time. “She packed a bag with toiletries, cosmetics, gym clothes, school books, and many days’ worth of clothes,” the family said.

What Happened to Maura Murray?

Murray’s black 1996 Saturn four-door sedan was “stuck in a ditch” following a mishap on Route 112 near her residence, according to a neighbour in Haverhill, New Hampshire, who called authorities. Soon after the crash, a bus driver driving through the area pulled over to the side of the road and chatted with Murray. Murray allegedly assured the bus driver that she did not require police assistance and that she had called AAA. According to the family, the man then departed the location to call the police from his home, where he had better cellular coverage. At 7:42 p.m., he reportedly informed police that the lady “appeared shook up and that the explosives had released, but that he saw no blood.”

What do the Officials Say?

Murray was not found when an officer arrived at 7:46 p.m. “The police observed that the car had been locked and that there was a box of red wine behind the driver’s seat, as well as stains on the ceiling and door, and a coke bottle that looked to have a crimson liquid in it,” the family stated. The officer, a local state trooper, or the bus driver did not find Murray. “The last confirmed sighting was the bus driver’s brief conversation with Maura,” the family added. “There has been no sign of her since then, and no activity on her smartphone or bank accounts.”

