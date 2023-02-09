Janari Morrison Missing: What Happened to the Child?

Janari Morrison, a 12-year-old boy from southwest Atlanta, has been missing for several days. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Janari Morrison. His mother informed police that she spoke with a teacher at his school and was told that he had gotten into trouble and had been asked to leave the class. It is unknown where Morrison went after being thrown out of class. According to a statement issued by Atlanta Public Schools on Wednesday morning, the police department is investigating Morrison’s abduction.

Janari Morrison Missing: Explained

Authorities in Atlanta say a 12-year-old child has gone missing and needs your assistance in finding him. Janari Morrison’s mother told police that she last saw her 12-year-old son on Tuesday morning as he boarded his school bus near his home on Bent Creek Way in southwest Atlanta. He was on his way to school from his Bent Creek Way SW house.

His neighbourhood is off Campbellton Road and is close to the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA. Morrison’s mother last heard from him when a teacher called to say he was in trouble. He was told to leave the class, according to the APD report. However, some accounts claim that Janari spent the whole day at Young Middle School. School officials have claimed that they are aware that he was in school before boarding the bus to return home.

Help to Find Janari Morrison:

Janari, on the other hand, vanished at some point on his voyage home. Janari Morrison’s physical characteristics are as follows: 90 pounds and 4 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing spectacles, a gold shirt, and blue pants. Help! If you know where Janari Morrison is, be sure to get in touch with 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

