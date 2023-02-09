James Kaposztas, the founder of AMV (Anime Music Video), Passed Away

Anime music videos, commonly called AMVs, have gained widespread popularity among anime fans.

The birth of the AMV genre can be traced back to 1982 when 21-year-old James Kaposztas created the first known AMV.

Unfortunately, Michael Pinto, co-founder, and publisher of Anime.com Inc., recently announced the sad news of Kaposztas’ passing.

Who was James Kaposztas?

James Kaposztas was widely recognized as the creator of anime music videos (AMVs) and will be remembered for his pioneering work.

In a 2007 interview with The Japan Times, Kaposztas mentioned that being a communication major in college, he saw AMV creation as a way to share his hobby and practice editing. Kaposztas also held various jobs at Otakon and will forever be remembered as the father of AMVs.

AMVs have been a staple at anime conventions for years, showcasing some of the best music in the world, from classic titles to underrated bangers.

Thanks to Kaposztas, the AMV pastime still exists today, from his manual edit to the TikTok tributes of today’s fan space.

James Cause of Death:

The cause of death of James Kaposztas has not been declared. Our team is trying to know the actual cause of death.

We will let you know once we get any information regarding the cause. The anime fandom community has lost a valuable member with the passing of James Kaposztas.

A close friend shared the news of his passing online, and Michael Pinto paid tribute to Kaposztas in his words, “Farewell to a friend, James Kaposztas, affectionately known as “Jim.”

Your groundbreaking work in crafting the first anime-themed music video using only second-hand VHS footage will forever be remembered and honored.”

James Kaposztas Career:

James Kaposztas was a visionary who left a lasting impact on anime fandom when he created the world’s first recorded anime music video (AMV) at age 21 in 1982.

Little did he know then, his manual edit of Space Battleship Yamato set to the beat of the Beatles’ “All You Need is Love,” synchronized through two VCRs, would become a cornerstone of the anime culture.

With the progression of technology and increased accessibility to anime shows, the AMV genre has evolved and continues to captivate audiences.

