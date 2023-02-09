Is Ryan Seacrest in a relationship? Are Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige still together?

Ryan Seacrest is popular American, television personality, actor, and producer. Ryan is well-recognized as the co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” show.

In 2006, Ryan became an executive producer and co-host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Following Dick Clark’s death in 2012, Ryan served as host and executive producer.

Ryan received a Emmy Award nomination for American Idol every year. In 2010, Ryan won an Emmy for producing Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.

Ryan also acted in some movies like Get Smart, New Year’s Eve, Knocked Up, Shrek Forever After, and The Stand-In.

Ryan Seacrest is working on a lot of shows right now, including The Kardashians, Live with Kelly and Ryan, E! Live from the Red Carpet, Walt Disney World Christmas Day Parade, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, American Idol, KYSR, WSTR, Kristal FM, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and 102.7 KIIS-FM Los Angeles.

In 2022, Ryan Seacrest appeared in the “Home Economics”. In 2023. Ryan worked on The Watchful Eye as executive producer.

Who is Ryan Seacrest girlfriend- Aubrey Paige?

Ryan Seacrest is in a relationship. Currently, Ryan Seacrest girlfriend is Aubrey Paige.

Ryan Seacrest was in a two-year relationship with model Sarah Jean Underwood, which was revealed on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2009. After this, in April 2010, he started dating dancer and actress Julianne Hough. Ryan and Julianne Hough ended their relationship in March 2013.

Ryan Seacrest then dated model Shayna Taylor for three years from 2017 to 2020. After this, Ryan Seacrest started dating Aubrey Page in 2021.

Ryan and Aubrey are seen holidaying in Ibiza, Spain in July 2022. On 8 November 2022, Aubrey shared a photo with Ryan on her 25th birthday, revealing their relationship.

What made Ryan Seacrest famous?

Ryan Seacrest is famous as the co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ryan is also famous for hosting many of his shows, incluing American Top 40, American Idol, and On Air with Ryan Seacrest

How much is Ryan Seacrest currently worth?

Ryan Seacrest’s net worth is around $450 Million. Ryan has earned his income from his production and TV shows. As a host, Ryan has appeared in several TV shows. In addition, Ryan has appeared in several films as well as hosted radio shows. Ryan makes it to the Top 40 of American Hosts. Ryan has many expensive cars and a big house.

