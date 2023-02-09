Is Anthony Wameli Dead? NUP mourns lead lawyer Anthony Wameli

Anthony Wameli, who served as the head of the legal staff for the National Unity Platform-NUP party, has passed away.

According to a tweet sent by the President of the NUP Party, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Wameli passed away on Wednesday in the United States of America. Wameli had been brought there in December of last year in order to receive specialist medical care.

“Very terrible day. Just got the sad news that our great brother and the leader of the legal team, comrade Wameli Anthony from the United States, passed away unexpectedly. To which hospital he was admitted so that he may receive treatment. A tweet including the phrase “details will be disclosed in due course” was published by Kyagulanyi using his official Twitter handle a while ago.

In the year 2021, the medical professionals at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts, located in the United States of America, determined that Wameli was suffering from stage four cancer.

Wameli was honoured by the Uganda Law Society (ULS) on September 10, 2021 for his work as the best criminal defence lawyer of the year. Wameli and Company Advocates was selected as the legal firm of the year at the ULS Annual General Meeting, which was held recently.

Wameli, who had been serving as a pastor at Ebenezer Christian Fellowship in Kanyanya, shot to prominence in 2017 as a result of his representation of the suspects accused of murdering former Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau, and driver Godfrey Mambewa. Wameli rose to prominence as a result of his work on behalf of the suspects.

In addition to that, he served as the legal counsel for Jamilu Mukulu, who is said to be the leader of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, as well as for retired Lieutenant General Henry Tumukunde and Robert Kyagulanyi, who were both candidates for president in the past.

