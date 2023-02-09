How Georgia King Passes Away? Georgia King, a Civil Rights Leader from Memphis, has Died.

Georgia King, a civil rights leader from Memphis, has died. The Memphis trailblazer died on February 7, 2023. King, also known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving a legacy of service to others. She began her advocacy career in her early twenties as a representative for the Memphis community’s homeless. She made it her personal goal to feed and care for the needy and oppressed. “I sow seeds,” she explained. “And seek courage and guidance from the Lord.” In 2012, King also created the Memphis Bus Riders Union to ensure equal treatment for riders of all races and creeds. In 2018, King received the MLK 50 Award for Leadership and Activism.

How Georgia king Passes Away?

The 82-year-old, who has been an icon for social justice and giving back to the community, died on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, according to their family. She had recently suffered from health concerns, and her daughter and family had been fundraising to improve their own home for her. Mother Georgia King has been a Memphis icon for social justice and a Civil Rights pioneer for decades. In the 1960s, she was a member of the sanitation workers’ I Am A Man Movement and the Poor People’s Campaign. Mother King’s time and energy have since been devoted to action and advocacy for individuals who are homeless.

Who is Georgia king?

Her compassion and service have made her a powerful voice for justice in our community and a mentor to future generations seeking to help Memphis’ disadvantaged and low-income residents. King, named a Memphis and Shelby County Woman of Achievement in 1994, worked tirelessly to help others around her. In 2012, she created the Memphis Bus Riders Union, and in 2018, she received the MLK 50 Award for Leadership and Activism. “I sow seeds,” she explained in her Woman of Achievement essay. “And seek courage and guidance from the Lord.”

Tributes to Georgia king:

Citizens For Better Service’s Johnnie Mosley issued the following statement: “Citizens For Better Service extends condolences to the family and friends of community leader Mother Georgia King. Mother King inspired those of us who work hard to fight for justice. Citizens For Better Service received strong backing from Mother King. I will always value her advice as the Chairman of Citizens For Better Service. I believe she will live on in the memories of those who knew her well.”

