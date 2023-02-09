Famous television artist Garry Mac died at 67

Garry Mac, a beloved radio and television personality in the Chattanooga area, passed away on February 7th, 2023, at 67.

Garry Mac was a familiar voice and face to those in the Chattanooga community, having worked in the radio and television industry for over four decades.

What was the cause of the death of Garry?

The cause of the death of Garry Mac is not known. However, he also had a severe life-threatening heart attack in recent years, but he managed to survive.

It might be possible that he has lost his life due to a heart attack.

Garry had a passion for broadcasting and was dedicated to his work. He loved being on air and was always eager to interact with his listeners and viewers.

He had a wealth of knowledge about the Chattanooga area and its history, and he was always happy to share that information with his audience.

Who was Garry Mac?

Garry was born in 1955 and raised in the Chattanooga area.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a degree in communication and began his career in radio at WDEF-FM in the late 1970s.

Throughout his career, Garry worked at several radio and television stations in the area, including WDEF-TV and WFLI-TV.

Garry was known for his kind, friendly personality and ability to connect with his audience.

He had a quick wit and a genuine love for people, which made him a favorite among listeners and viewers.

His on-air presence was natural and effortless, and he had a unique talent for making people feel at ease.

Garry was also very involved in the neighborhood and was constantly willing to help. He was active in several local charities and organizations and frequently volunteered at community events.

Garry Mac obituary:

Garry’s passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

His family, friends, and colleagues are devastated by the loss, and they all remember him as a kind and caring person who brought joy and laughter into their lives.

Garry’s contributions to the Chattanooga area will not be forgotten, and he will always be remembered as a true local treasure.

He was a true professional, dedicated to his craft, and well-liked by all who knew him.

He used to have a big heart and was consistently willing to do whatever he could to improve the lives of others.

