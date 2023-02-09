Evelyn Guardado was found dead after she went missing. The victim of the Evelyn Guardado’s has been arrested, and the court case is being charged.

What happened to the woman Evelyn Guardado?

Evelyn Guardado, a 25-year-old woman from Eagle Pass, Texas, was reported missing on January 28th, 2023.

The family of Guardado contacted the local police department to report her disappearance, sparking an immediate investigation.

The Eagle Pass Police Department and the Texas Rangers worked tirelessly over the next several days to locate Guardado and bring her back home to her loved ones.

What is the cause of the death of Evelyn Guardado?

The Eagle Pass Police Department confirmed that the cause of death resulted from foul play, and a criminal investigation was launched.

The investigation revealed that Guardado had been murdered, and the police were determined to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The Eagle Pass community was shocked by the news of Guardado’s death, and they came together to support her family during this difficult time.

A candlelight vigil was held in her memory, and local businesses contributed to a reward fund for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for her death.

Police investigation related to the case of Evelyn Guardado:

As the investigation continued, the Eagle Pass Police Department received several tips from the community, and they were able to track down a suspect in the case.

On February 8th, the suspect was arrested and charged with the murder of Guardado. The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old man from Eagle Pass known to Guardado.

The community welcomed the arrest of the suspect, and the family of Guardado expressed their gratitude for the hard work and dedication of the Eagle Pass Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

They stated that the arrest gave them some closure but could never bring back their loved ones.

Court trial of the Evelyn Guardado’s case:

The trial for the suspect began on February 15th, and the evidence presented by the prosecution was overwhelming.

The suspect was convicted of Guardado’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

The case of Evelyn Guardado has touched the hearts of many in the Eagle Pass community.

It serves as a reminder of the importance of working together to solve crimes and bring justice to victims and their families.

The Eagle Pass Police Department has promised to continue working with the community to prevent similar incidents in the future.

