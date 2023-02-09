Eugene Lee, a Tony Award winner, has died, According to BroadwayWorld.

According to media accounts, Lee died just days after his friend and colleague Adrian Hall died. They were instrumental in building Trinity Rep in Providence, Rhode Island, where Lee and his wife, Brooke, lived.

Who is Eugene Lee?

Lee received Tony Awards for her work on Wicked, Sweeney Todd, and Candide. He was also nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Ragtime. He was the scenery designer for the original Merrily We Roll Along and Seussical productions. Lee debuted on Broadway in 1981 as the scenic designer for The Little Prince and the Aviator. Wilson in the Promise Land, Dude, Candide, The Skin of Our Teeth, Some of My Best Friends, Show Boat, A Moon for the Misbegotten, The Pirate Queen, A Streetcar Named Desire, Glengarry Glen Ross, Bright Star, and Amazing Grace were among his Broadway credits. Lee was a Trinity Rep resident designer and a Long Wharf Theatre resident artist.

How did Eugene Lee Die?

Eugene Lee, the six-time Emmy-winning production designer for Saturday Night Live since 1975 and a Tony winner for Broadway classics such as Wicked, Sweeney Todd, and Candide, died Monday in Providence, Rhode Island, after a brief illness. He was 83. His wife Brooke, sons Willie and Ted, wives Kate and Greta, grandchildren Lucy and Otis, twin brother Thomas, nephew Graham, and his wife Pam survive him. Donations can be made instead of flowers to the Providence Animal Rescue League, the RI Community Food Bank, WaterFire Providence, or Trinity Rep. A memorial service for him will be arranged later.

Tributes to Eugene Lee:

“Eugene Lee was a one-of-a-kind theatre artist, one of the greatest minds ever to address the question, ‘What is theatre?'” Curt Columbus, artistic director of Trinity Rep, stated. “He was simultaneously humorous and insightful, young and vigorous, a genius who sees the world in ways that others only dream. Every time I collaborated with Eugene as a designer, my work as a director got more daring, expansive, and authentic. It is one of the biggest honours of my theatre career to be able to call Eugene Lee a collaborator and friend. “There are no words to explain how greatly he will be missed.”

