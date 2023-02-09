America’s Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies following a stroke

The news that Scott Alexander, the magician who wowed the judges on season 6 of America’s Got Talent, passed away on Sunday as the result of a stroke was conveyed by his wife Jenny.

According to what Jenny shared on her Instagram account, Alexander had a stroke when he was playing on a cruise ship in Saint Kitts. Alongside many photographs of her family, she wrote, “We are broken.” “We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

When the magician debuted on the sixth season of the competition series America’s Got Talent in 2011, he surprised the judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel by making his helper (wife Jenny) materialise out of thin air with the assistance of water and levitation. Alexander made it through to the Vegas Round and then the Quarterfinals of the competition. During these rounds, he created the illusion of a vanishing gospel choir; nonetheless, he did not obtain sufficient votes to place in the competition.

The magician disclosed in his audition film that he and his wife Jenny, to whom he had been married for more than ten years, had begun travelling as magician and assistant straight after they graduated college and performed at shows in Las Vegas. Alexander stated that they came to the conclusion that beginning a family was more important to them. “Now that we have three lovely children, I feel that now is the proper moment to take it back to Vegas,” the speaker said. “It’s time to get our money’s worth.”

Alexander made an appearance on season 2 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us in 2015, a few years after his run on America’s Got Talent. He performed as part of a double act with The Magic of Puck, who had competed in AGT season 7, but the pair were unsuccessful in their attempt to fool the magician duo Penn & Teller.

Jenny, his wife, and their three children are the only surviving members of Alexander’s family.

Read Also:- Is Jonathan Majors Married? Who is Jonathan Majors Wife?