Nicole Scherzinger is a famous American Singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, and tv personality. Nicole is best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, the best-selling girl in the group to date.

Nicole Scherzinger started acting at the age of 14. Nicole released her two studio albums – Big Fat Lie (2014) and Killer Love (2011).

In 2010, Nicole Scherzinger won Dancing With the Stars. She has also served as a judge on several television talent shows, including The Sing-Off (2009–2010), The X Factor UK (2012–2013, 2016–2017, 2019), The X Factor US (2011), and Australia’s Got Did. Pratibha (2019).

Nicole Scherzinger also appeared in some movies including Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Men in Black 3, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Chasing Papi, Moana, and more.

Nicole Scherzinger also appeared in many tv shows, including My Wife and Kids, Project Runway All Stars, Lip Sync Battle, The Sidemen Show, The Masked Singer, The X Factor: Celebrity, The X Factor: The Band, and more.

How old is Nicole Scherzinger?

Nicole Scherzinger’s birth name is Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Valiente. Nicole Scherzinger’s age is 44 kg. Nicole Scherzinger is from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, U.S. Nicole Scherzinger’s birth date is June 29, 1978. Nicole did her school Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS) at duPont Manual High School. Nicole graduated from Wright State University.

Who is Nicole Scherzinger Boyfriend?

Nicole Scherzinger dated 311 lead singer Nick Hexum for four years from 2000 to 2004 and was engaged to him. Nicole then started a relationship with Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton in 2007.

Nicole and Lewis Hamilton met at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Munich, after which the two dated each other. They separated in February 2015 after being in a relationship for seven years.

In 2016, Nicole began a relationship with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and ended the relationship in early 2019.

In January 2020, Nicole Scherzinger began a relationship with former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans. Both are still together.

Who are Nicole Scherzinger Parents?

Nicole Scherzinger was born to her parents in Honolulu, Hawaii. Nicole Scherzinger’s parents are Alfonso Valiente and Rosemary Alikolani. Nicole’s father is of Filipino descent and Nicole’s mother is of Hawaiian and Russian descent.

When Nicole was two years old, her father Alfonso left her. Nicole’s mother Rosemary then married German-American Gary Scherzinger, who adopted Nicole. Nicole has a sister named Keala Scherzinger. Nicole Scherzinger’s nationality is American.

